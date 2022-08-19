This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Eye Cream Diminishes Wrinkles 'Immediately,' 60-Year-Old Shoppers Say

Squalane is one of the most hydrating and effective skincare ingredients on the market. Its many benefits have been recognized by the beauty brand Biossance, which has dedicated an entire line to squalane in products used and beloved by the likes of Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon. While most of Witherspoon's life is the stuff of dreams (think: ridiculously successful production company), the one thing of hers we can realistically try to emulate is her age-proof skin.

Biossance makes this possible with products in its hydrating, anti-aging set that features its Squalane and Marine Algae Eye Cream, Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane and Omega Repair Cream, and the Squalane and Elderberry Jelly Cleanser. And right now, this set is on sale for only $112 — a $212 value.

As we age, our bodies naturally produce less squalane — which is why it's such an effective ingredient in skincare products. Dr. Anna Guanche, board-certified dermatologist, previously told InStyle that "studies have found that squalane is readily absorbed deep into the skin, and can enhance the skin's natural suppleness and flexibility without leaving an oily residue." Dr. Guanche added that squalane keeps skin smooth and can treat acne, too.

One of the two big standout products in this squalane-rich set is the Squalane and Marine Algae Eye Cream, which Witherspoon, a Biossance ambassador, once shared as a travel-essential of hers.

Shoppers who are "almost 60" say the eye cream diminishes wrinkles both "immediately and over time," thanks to the hydrating and skin-plumping peptide formula that fills in fine lines and works towards reducing the look of deeper creases, too.

The other notable best-seller in the set is the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil, which Hudson recently said is part of her "five minute clean and go" morning skincare routine. The added benefits of both vitamin C, which works to reduce redness and discoloration while enhancing firmness and elasticity, and rose for increased radiance make this oil a powerhouse in any skincare arsenal. Reviewers say that the oil also helps to "diminish fine lines and wrinkles," while others added that it's also improved the look of hyperpigmentation, uneven skin texture, and redness.

