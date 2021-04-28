This Celeb-Loved Micellar Water Is the Only Makeup Remover That Doesn’t Irritate My Sensitive Skin
A couple months ago, I stopped using my all-time favorite makeup-remover wipes and switched to a micellar cleansing water. I'd been using wipes ever since I started wearing makeup, but over the past year, I've developed allergies, and my skin has become way more sensitive. Since major celebs like Lucy Hale, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Drew Barrymore had raved about the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, I figured it was worth a try. After one use, I totally understood the hype.
If you've never heard of this product before, you're probably wondering: What even is micellar water? In a previous interview with InStyle, dermatologist Dr. Fayne Frey explained it as a "water-based, non-soap cleanser." Micellar water is made with purified water, moisturizing compounds like glycerin, and surfactants that work together to form micelles, which are molecules that naturally remove dirt and makeup from your skin.
Every night, I pour the Bioderma Micellar Water onto a cotton round and sweep it across my face to remove makeup, dirt, and any other impurities. Since switching to this product, I haven't had any redness, irritation, or allergic reactions, and my skin has never felt cleaner.
I'm not the only one who has fallen in love with this gentle face cleanser. The Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is the number-one best-selling face makeup remover on Amazon and has nearly 18,000 five-star ratings. Plus, the product was recently chosen as the best makeup remover for the InStyle Best Beauty Buys awards.
Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, whose client list includes stars like Lucy Hale, Reese Witherspoon, and Millie Bobby Brown, is one of the industry experts who voted for the micellar water as the best makeup remover. "Bioderma effectively removes makeup without irritating your skin," she told InStyle. "It can be used on all skin types, so it's a great tool to have in my makeup kit. I also love that it's unscented and that it doesn't affect the skin's natural pH."
In addition to the Sensibio one, Deenihan recommends the Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water for dry skin and the Bioderma Sébium H2O Micellar Water "for those who are prone to breakouts with combination to oily skin."
Regardless of the version you choose, I'm confident your skin will be thanking you after switching to a soothing micellar cleansing water. Mine sure is.
Shop more Bioderma Micellar Water products on Amazon below.