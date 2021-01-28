Billie Eilish Just Wore This Non-Sticky Lip Gloss on Instagram Live

Sound the alarms and cue Lil Mama's "Lip Gloss" because Billie Eilish just made this underrated early-aughts beauty product cool again. That's right, clear lip gloss is back in style and ready to make all your Zoom meetings feel like 2001 — which is everything we've ever wanted.
On January 27 during an Instagram Live with fans, the "Therefore I Am" singer loaded up her lips with Kopari's best-selling coconut lip gloss. Unlike other lip glosses, this clear, hydrating lippie is non-sticky and gives the lips a sleek shine with each application.
Kopari's Lip Glossy is made with a unique blend of coconut oil and squalane to help rescue chapped lips with a must-needed boost of moisture. Thanks to the antioxidants in the formula, your lips will also look smoother and feel more hydrated with each application. Kopari's coconut oil is sustainably sourced directly from small family farms in Davao, Philippines and the lip product has been dermatologist-tested. The vegan, cruelty-free product is also made without parabens, silicone, and phthalates.
"This smells amazing and is so hydrating," one Kopari reviewer writes of Lip Glossy. "After using it once, I'm hooked. I have really dry lips and get eczema around my mouth, especially during winter, and this has been a life save."
In the thousands of other five-star reviews, customers rave over Lip Glossy's smell, which reminds them of "island vacations," and the product's ability to hydrate their lips without leaving behind a sticky residue.
The product currently comes in two shades, Clear and Birthday Suit, which gives lips a sheer pink tint. The brand will be releasing two new flavors, Watermelon and Pineapple, in early February to create a Paradise Pout Trio that will retail for $30.
Of course, Eilish isn't the only celebrity obsessed with this clean beauty brand. British model Jourdan Dunn loves Kopari's Organic Coconut Melt and Coconut Rose Toner. And InStyle editor Christina Butan also swears by the brand's CBD Body Lotion as a great calming alternative for her hands.
