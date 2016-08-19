The Most Comfortable Bathing Suits You'll Ever Wear—Because Summer Isn't Over Yet

Summer is associated with bathing suits—that's nothing new. But for a lot of people, swimwear can feel uncomfortable, literally. But, frankly, I reject the notion that there is any reason why someone shouldn't be able to or want to sport a bikini that flatters their body, makes them feel so damn fine, and actually feel comfy enough to wear for 4+ hours on the beach.

I did some searching, and here are three of my favorite bikini brands that make simple suits that are uncomplicated, and make you feel amazing because they are comfortable and meld to non-model bodies just as well as they do on those ladies in the ads.

On top of all that, they don't ride up or shift around too much, so you can totes complete that mini beach workout.