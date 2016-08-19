The Most Comfortable Bathing Suits You'll Ever Wear—Because Summer Isn't Over Yet

It's not too late to rock a bikini that makes you feel amazing about yourself. 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Aug 19, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
<p>Matteau Cross Back Maillot&nbsp;</p>
Matteau Cross Back Maillot 

This obviously isn't a bikini, but hear me out. Matteau suits are incredibly well made and super flattering to most if not all body types. The lines are clean, and it will hug you in the right places, but totally smoothly. Besides, one-pieces are totally sexy. 

$280 SHOP NOW
<p>Bikyni Plunge Top and Tieless String Bottom&nbsp;</p>
Bikyni Plunge Top and Tieless String Bottom 

YOU GUYS. I am obsessed with this brand. They're tag line is literally, "You don't need a better body, you need a better bikini." Well, they deliver that.

They have a ton of mix and match options for tops and bottoms (and some super sultry one-pieces), that come in classic silhouettes with modern, clean lines. You get a super functional suit that feels like its super luxurious, too.

Bonus: You can customize your choices based on your body type. And my goodness, are they comfortable and flattering. No hardware that cuts in at the wrong places, or makes you feel uncomfortable. Just a suit that melds to your body. 

<p>Slate Swim Flume Top and Bottom&nbsp;</p>
Slate Swim Flume Top and Bottom 

Slate swim is minimalist design in the sexiest way possible. Also, as you may have assumed, their silhouettes don't cover a lot of surface area, but they're actually amazingly flattering, so don't you worry. Also, flaunt it!

And it comes down to the fabric—their pieces are super lightweight and soft but also stretch well. Consider these gems body-con dresses in swimwear because they're light a second skin. INCRED. 

$156 SHOP NOW
