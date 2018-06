Big Night, Small Budget: 11 Ways to Make it Work

Back in the day, self tanners were synonymous with orangey, Ooompa-Loompa skin. But with a few tips from St. Tropez's skin finishing expert, Fiona Locke, you can pull off a healthy glow like's in no time."Get used to the application technique, and the way the product interacts with your skin to cut down on any surprises," says Locke. And for the best results, apply your tan two full days before the big event."Exfoliate, shave, and make sure your skin is completely dry," says Locke. Put a towel on the floor, wear gloves to avoid staining your palms, and start working your way up from your feet."It's really about making sure you have even coverage," she says. "It's very hard for your tan to be uneven if you over-apply. You're more likely to be uneven if you under-apply." If you're using a product like($34, sttropeztan.com ), the excess cosmetic bronzer will wash away in the shower and leave you with smooth and uniform coverage.