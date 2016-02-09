Here's How Beyonce's Stylist Keeps Her Hair in "Formation"—See All the Music Video Looks!

Alexis Bennett
Feb 09, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

Tickets for Beyoncé's Formation tour officially go on sale as early as today, but we're still have her groundbreaking new music video on repeat. In addition to the empowering lyrics and thought-provoking visuals, the Queen delivered several breathtaking beauty moments that are giving us all types of #hairgoals. We went directly to her hairstylist, Kim Kimble, to find out all of the glamorous details and she shared everything on the head-turning looks.

The pro started out by confessing to InStyle, "Texture was the inspiration for the hair." From the opening scene to the finale, you'll see loads of gorgeous texture, plus the versatility of curly hair. Kimble went on to explain that the entire team is always being inspired by so many different outlets, "Sometimes it’s an iconic person or travel that will inspire you to create something." It's clear to see that the spirit of New Orleans was captured in the footage and Kimble went on to say, "The video mixes the old with the new over different decades showing the old with the modern while celebrating texture and natural hair."

RELATED: See Beyoncé's Adorable 'Grams of Daughter Blue Ivy Joining Her for Super Bowl Rehearsals

All together, each scene delivers major hair moments that are bound to go down in history. Kimble describes the artistic elements as, "Louisiana flavor but modernized."

The hair pro went on to confess some of her styling tips for some of the looks in the ground-breaking video. Read on for all of the details and to see every single breath-taking hair moment from the "Formation" video.

1 of 12

French Braids

If you're hoping to score flawless braids like Mrs. Carter, Kimble revealed, "Oil and pomade are great for creating the right texture when you are braiding and help to make sure that the braids lay just right.

Advertisement
2 of 12

Parade Style

The "Formation" video also highlights the beauty of the New Orleans women who are seen showing off their style on a float.

3 of 12

Blowout Fun

Beyonce rocks her natural textured hair in a blowout style for an epic parking lot dance scene.

Advertisement
4 of 12

Hat and Ponytail

A voluminous low ponytail was the perfect pairing to show off the neckline of Bey's stunning outfit.

Advertisement
5 of 12

Natural Curls

Even Bey's dancers showed off their gorgeous textures with a crop of perfectly curled manes.

Advertisement
6 of 12

Wig Store

The wig store scene is filled with amazing hair pieces, including the blue, pink, and orange looks on the ladies in the scene.

Advertisement
7 of 12

Long Braids

"The braids took the most time to create," Kimble confessed to InStyle. But the hard work definitely paid off, delivering a gorgeous style that will definitely go down in history.

Advertisement
8 of 12

Braided Crown

Lots of bobby pins were used to hold Bey's crown of braids in place.

Advertisement
9 of 12

Fishnet Updo

Kimble broke down the pretty updo: "Using a large barrel curling iron, I curled the hair pulling it through a ponytail and then pinned the hair in place."

Advertisement
10 of 12

Curly Updo

Bey kept her strands pulled back for this powerful scene and let her minimal makeup look take center stage.

Advertisement
11 of 12

Blu Ivy's Beauty

Bey chants in her new song, "I like my baby hair, with baby hair and afros,"and we love her natural look too.

Advertisement
12 of 12

Crowned Afro

"When it comes to keeping accessories in place, having the right pins and pinning the hair is important. I like to have hair pins and bobby pins because sometimes, you need both," revealed Kimble to InStyle.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!