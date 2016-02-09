Here's How Beyonce's Stylist Keeps Her Hair in "Formation"—See All the Music Video Looks!

Tickets for Beyoncé's Formation tour officially go on sale as early as today, but we're still have her groundbreaking new music video on repeat. In addition to the empowering lyrics and thought-provoking visuals, the Queen delivered several breathtaking beauty moments that are giving us all types of #hairgoals. We went directly to her hairstylist, Kim Kimble, to find out all of the glamorous details and she shared everything on the head-turning looks.

The pro started out by confessing to InStyle, "Texture was the inspiration for the hair." From the opening scene to the finale, you'll see loads of gorgeous texture, plus the versatility of curly hair. Kimble went on to explain that the entire team is always being inspired by so many different outlets, "Sometimes it’s an iconic person or travel that will inspire you to create something." It's clear to see that the spirit of New Orleans was captured in the footage and Kimble went on to say, "The video mixes the old with the new over different decades showing the old with the modern while celebrating texture and natural hair."

All together, each scene delivers major hair moments that are bound to go down in history. Kimble describes the artistic elements as, "Louisiana flavor but modernized."

The hair pro went on to confess some of her styling tips for some of the looks in the ground-breaking video. Read on for all of the details and to see every single breath-taking hair moment from the "Formation" video.