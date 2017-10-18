Daily Beauty Buzz: Beyonce's Rose Gold Eyeshadow

Rose gold is one of those universal colors that is flattering no matter which way you spin it. 

From accessories and makeup, to even external elements like home decor, the modern metallic adds an unexpected twist in places where silver or gold would seem commonplace. Though Beyoncé regularly works gold eye makeup (and just about anything, honestly) like the queen she is, her petal-tinted take on the metal at last night's Tidal x Brooklyn concert in New York played well against her emerald gown, not to mention, her gorgeous lip color, which walked the line between antique pink and nude. The look was topped off with statement earrings and a voluminous half-updo, with Bey's ponytail sitting high on her crown. 

As far as the actual element goes, rose gold isn't actually a heavy metal you'll see on the periodic table—it's a mixture of gold and copper. Keeping that in mind, you can enlist the same practice in your makeup bag if you don't happen to have a rose gold shadow lying around. Start by applying a base layer of a copper shadow, sweep a light layer of pale gold over the top, then pat on the tiniest amount of rosy blush to give the effect a pink tint. Intensify your inner corner with the solid gold tone, and finish with liner and mascara as you see fit. 

Use the same blush on your cheeks to keep the look cohesive—that monochromatic makeup trend is the real deal—and finish with a swipe of nude lipstick that veers more toward the pink end of the spectrum. 

The Most Flattering Eye Shadow Color You’re Probably Not Wearing
<p>M∙A∙C Cosmetics Pigment in Tan</p>
M∙A∙C Cosmetics Pigment in Tan

This loose powder was “the original rose gold, before rose gold was cool,” says Ashlee Glazer of Pucker. Apply the product with a cushy, damp brush, which packs on the pigment in its most concentrated (i.e. metallic) form. For a more diffused shimmer, use a dry eye shadow brush (Glazer loves M∙A∙C Cosmetics 239 Eye Shader Brush, $25; nordstrom.com) to sweep the pigment across lids.

MAC $22 SHOP NOW
<p>L’Oréal Infallible Eye Shadow in Amber Rush</p>
L’Oréal Infallible Eye Shadow in Amber Rush

This drugstore favorite falls on the warm side of the spectrum; it's a stellar “pinky-gold” choice if you have a deep skin tone, says Glazer. We love how the waterproof formula lasts up to 24 hours and resists melt off.

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
<p>Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color in Rose Gold</p>
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color in Rose Gold

“Lighter rose-gold shades are beautiful on fair skin,” says Glazer. “They can mimic the lid color and give a natural glow.” The opalescence of Laura Mercier’s version gives lids a non-frosty sheen, and the stick applicator makes tightlining a breeze.

Laura Mercier $29 SHOP NOW
<p>Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Disco Dust</p>
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Disco Dust

Makeup pros can’t get enough of this new Tom Ford quad. The compact features four rosy shades in various finishes (matte, sheer, sparkle, and satin shimmer), so you’ll never fall into a rut. And the hues complement each other, so you always have the option to mix, match, and layer.

Tom Ford $82 SHOP NOW
<p>Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette</p>
Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette

As if we needed another reason to love Urban Decay’s Naked palettes, Naked3 offers a myriad of show-stopping rose gold neutrals. The palette also features nudey-browns, which Glazer says are perfect for blending. Additionally, the palette offers pale, metallic pinks that can double as your highlighter.

Urban Decay $54 SHOP NOW
