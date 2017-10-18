Rose gold is one of those universal colors that is flattering no matter which way you spin it.

From accessories and makeup, to even external elements like home decor, the modern metallic adds an unexpected twist in places where silver or gold would seem commonplace. Though Beyoncé regularly works gold eye makeup (and just about anything, honestly) like the queen she is, her petal-tinted take on the metal at last night's Tidal x Brooklyn concert in New York played well against her emerald gown, not to mention, her gorgeous lip color, which walked the line between antique pink and nude. The look was topped off with statement earrings and a voluminous half-updo, with Bey's ponytail sitting high on her crown.

VIDEO: Blue Ivy & Beyoncé Flash Peace Signs in Adorable Mother-Daughter Photo Session

RELATED: The Most Flattering Eyeshadow Color You're Probably Not Wearing

As far as the actual element goes, rose gold isn't actually a heavy metal you'll see on the periodic table—it's a mixture of gold and copper. Keeping that in mind, you can enlist the same practice in your makeup bag if you don't happen to have a rose gold shadow lying around. Start by applying a base layer of a copper shadow, sweep a light layer of pale gold over the top, then pat on the tiniest amount of rosy blush to give the effect a pink tint. Intensify your inner corner with the solid gold tone, and finish with liner and mascara as you see fit.

Use the same blush on your cheeks to keep the look cohesive—that monochromatic makeup trend is the real deal—and finish with a swipe of nude lipstick that veers more toward the pink end of the spectrum.