When Beyoncé Rocks a Glossy Eye, We All Rock a Glossy Eye

Beyoncé is queen of many things—the Instagram multi-post being one of them. Although she's not really the most active person on Instagram—she'll go weeks without posting a single thing—when she does post, it's a series of images that keep us busy for the next few hours. She brought back the flower crown and then inspired us to re-embrace the fiery red lip for summer. And today? Well, it's something that will enhance your 9-5, for sure.

This morning Beyoncé graced us with a skirt suit that might just rival Hillary Clinton's closet. And of course, a glossy eye moment that puts your office-appropriate matte palette to shame. Bey, being the superhuman that she is, gave us an up-close look at it.

RELATED: Breaking: Hailey Baldwin Just Announced A Makeup Collaboration

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 23, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 23, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 23, 2016 at 7:38am PDT

The combination of eye gloss, glitter, the subtle cat eye, the bold brows, and the nude lips is somehow still super subtle. Yeaaaah, that's five products, but the more the merrier. Plus, we all know that no-makeup makeup takes like, all the makeup to achieve.

Coupled with her on fleek power skirt suit, she is the definition of working woman glam. Leave it to Beyoncé to breathe new life into your office attire—and on a Tuesday, no less!