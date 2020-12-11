Everything in Betsey Johnson’s Makeup Line Is Less Than $10 — and You Can Shop It at Walmart

There is truly no one in the fashion world quite like Betsey Johnson. Since her days dressing the underground starlet’s of Andy Warhol’s Factory in the ‘70s, the iconic designer has solidified her title as the queen of punk rock feminine fashion that’s, above all, really fun.
Another thing Johnson is best known for (aside from her cartwheels down the runway) is her signature bold red lip. So, naturally, when news of her latest beauty launch was released, we were all ears — and ready to add a Betsey-approved lipstick to our makeup bags ASAP.
Aptly named ‘Luv Betsey,’ the collection is a Walmart-exclusive that’s made up of nine products. The best part? Everything in the line is priced under $10. And of course, the budget-friendly beauty picks are packaged in the colorful punchy patterns you’d expect from Johnson, which makes them even more perfect for holiday gifting and stocking stuffers.
From a 6-shade glitter eyeshadow palette to a complete highlight and contour set, the Walmart-exclusive collection is full of items that’ll give you plenty of bang for your buck. It also includes lip gloss trios with both creamy and shimmery finishes, and of course, a set of lipsticks containing one bright red shade.
Aside from a bold red lip, Johnson has an affinity for a dramatic smokey eye. You can recreate the look for yourself thanks to the collection’s eye makeup duo, which combines a buildable black mascara and a gel-formula eyeliner pencil.
And it’s not just makeup that Johnson’s put her signature spin on. Walmart also sells Johnson’s perfume, Betseyfied, which brings together notes of citrus, jasmine, amber, and patchouli into a display-worthy bottle. Whether you’re looking to add a few fun products to your own makeup bag or still need a gift for the beauty lover on your holiday shopping list, consider this exclusive collection a sign. Below, shop the entire affordable ‘Luv Betsey’ collection, now available at Walmart.