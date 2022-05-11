Bethenny Frankel Recommends These Under-$14 Drugstore Products as Foundation "Alternatives"
Whether or not you're on TikTok, you may have heard about Bethenny Frankel's recent beauty reviews on the platform. The former reality star started a TikTok series last month where she lets her fans know which products are actually worth buying — and which aren't — in short, candid videos.
In one of her latest TikToks, which is simply captioned "Buy it," Frankel shared a few of her favorite drugstore products from L'Oreal, Maybelline, and Milani that she considers "alternatives" for foundation — and they're all less than $14.
Shop her picks below, and see what shoppers have to say about them, too.
L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation SPF 50
One of Frankel's recommendations is L'Oreal's Age Perfect Serum Foundation. "It does give you that glow, I like it a lot," she said about the product. While it's technically a foundation, reviewers on Amazon agree with Frankel's sentiment that it doesn't feel like one — several noted that it "feels like wearing no makeup" and that it gives off that "my skin but better" appearance. Made with vitamin B3 (also known as niacinamide), the serum-like foundation is formulated for "mature skin," and quite a few shoppers in their 50s, 60s, and even 70s say it "smooths" wrinkles and makes their skin look younger.
Shop now: $13 (Originally $17); amazon.com
L'Oreal Age Perfect 4-in-1 Tinted Face Balm
Another L'Oreal product landed on Frankel's list of approved drugstore finds: the Age Perfect Tinted Face Balm. The formula is infused with a "firming serum" for added skincare benefits that the brand says "minimizes" the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Customers attest to this: Multiple people said the balm is moisturizing, while others add that it "feels and looks good" on the skin and doesn't "settle in fine lines."
Shop now: $12 (Originally $17); amazon.com
Maybelline Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil
Maybelline's recently launched tinted face oil already has a thumbs up from Frankel. The oil is part of Maybelline's Green Edition, a new line of products that are formulated without parabens, mineral oil, BHT, petrolatum, or silicones and packaged in partially recycled materials. "I love the way it smells, I love the light coverage," Frankel said about the tinted oil. Shoppers like that it "goes on so smoothly" and "minimizes wrinkles."
Shop now: $9; amazon.com
Milani Conceal + Perfect Cream-to-Powder Foundation
Frankel said she's "obsessed" with Milani's cream-to-powder foundation. According to the brand, the foundation is formulated to go on as a cream but transforms into full-coverage powder with a soft-matte finish once you start blending it on the skin. Ulta reviewers commented that it keeps skin "moist," doesn't "cake or crease," and "sets beautifully." Frankel also recommended Milani's $8 Baked Blush to pair with it.
Shop now: $11; ulta.com