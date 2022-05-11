Bethenny Frankel Recommends These Under-$14 Drugstore Products as Foundation "Alternatives"

One of Frankel's recommendations is L'Oreal's Age Perfect Serum Foundation. "It does give you that glow, I like it a lot," she said about the product. While it's technically a foundation, reviewers on Amazon agree with Frankel's sentiment that it doesn't feel like one — several noted that it "feels like wearing no makeup" and that it gives off that "my skin but better" appearance. Made with vitamin B3 (also known as niacinamide), the serum-like foundation is formulated for "mature skin," and quite a few shoppers in their 50s, 60s, and even 70s say it "smooths" wrinkles and makes their skin look younger.