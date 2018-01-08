Heavy-Duty Hand Creams for When You Lose Your Winter Gloves

Winter gloves go the way of socks, hair ties, and bobby pins. Poof—just like that they disappear, and we assume they all end up suspended in this Bermuda triangle-like place, never to be seen again. So when you inevitably lose a pair, you're going to need a heavy-duty hand cream to repair the dried-out damage. These 10 run the gamut from ultra-thick and rich to lightweight and scented, but they all have one thing in common: moisture.

Keeping scrolling to see our favorites for every single price point.

Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Crème

It's a winter skincare staple, and it's ideal for sensitive skin types because it's unscented, ultra gentle, and soothing for eczema. Not only will it moisturize your digits, but the formula is infused with an AHA, so it gently slough offs dead skin cells, leaving you with softer hands. 

Lano Rose Hand Cream Intense

This rose oil-infused (and lightly scented!) tube's main star is an ingredient called lanolin, a naturally-occuring substance found on sheep's wool that locks in moisture. With more of a balm-like consistency, it's ideal for very dry or chapped skin.

SkinFix Ultra Rich Hand Cream

Made with a blend of coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, aloe leaf juice, and chamomile, this soothing and hydrating hand cream is rich in nature, but it won't leave your keyboard feeling like a Slip 'N Slide.

L’OCCITANE Hand Cream in Shea Butter

One of the brand's most beloved products, this formula is made with 20 percent shea butter, coconut oil, and even honey to add moisture back into your deprived hands. Bonus: The pretty tube is worthy of a place among your Instagram Stories.

Filorga Hand Absolute Ultimate Rejuvenating Hand and Nail Cream

Like your neck, your hands can give away your DOB. This product is an InStyle favorite, as it's packed with moisturizing and nourishing properties that work together to plump and smooth the skin, fade dark spots, and even boost the strength of your nails. 

Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream Tube

Colloidal oatmeal makes this fragrance-free and lightweight hand cream a win for irritated, dry, and chapped hands that still need to type away from 9 to 5.

Byredo Vetyver Hand Cream

It's a splurge, but moisturizing your hands has never felt so luxurious. The aroma of vetiver, jasmine, and pomelo will soothe your soul as you indulge your digits in TLC. 

Yes to Coconut Protecting Hand and Cuticle Cream

Perfect for any green beauty lover, Yes To's coconut oil-infused hand and cuticle cream is made with 99 percent natural ingredients. 

Chanel LA CRÈME MAIN

You'll become religious about applying hand cream, mostly so you can whip this pod out of your handbag. This Chanel innovation absorbs in no time, feels amazing, and over time, works to even out your skin tone.

DEBORAH LIPPMANN Rich Girl Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Hand Cream

Nothing ruins the look of a glossy manicure faster than dry, flaky hands. This hand cream, created by celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann, addresses the skin on your hands, as well as your cuticles. What makes it truly stand out is its inclusion of SPF 25 to keep your hands and nails protected from the elements.

