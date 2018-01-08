Heavy-Duty Hand Creams for When You Lose Your Winter Gloves

TIPS (2); Getty Images; Courtesy (4)
Winter gloves go the way of socks, hair ties, and bobby pins. Poof—just like that they disappear, and we assume they all end up suspended in this Bermuda triangle-like place, never to be seen again. So when you inevitably lose a pair, you're going to need a heavy-duty hand cream to repair the dried-out damage. These 10 run the gamut from ultra-thick and rich to lightweight and scented, but they all have one thing in common: moisture.
Keeping scrolling to see our favorites for every single price point.
VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin
