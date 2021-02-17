Look No Further — These Are the 25 Best Wigs on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews
For many people, wearing hair that's not their own is when they feel most like themselves. Wigs can you help you test out a new hairdo before committing, overcome a bad hair day, and cover up hair loss. To make it easier to find the exact style you're looking for, we rounded up the 25 best wigs on Amazon, according to thousands of customer reviews.
After sifting through hundreds of review sections, we narrowed it down to the top 25 wigs, including everything from bobs to lobs to long, beachy waves. The list includes a diverse group of colors, styles, and lengths, allowing you to get a feel for all the different options out there. And the best part is, more than half of them cost under $25.
Keep scrolling to check out the 25 best wigs on Amazon, so you never have to worry about bad hair days again.
The Best Wigs on Amazon
- Best ‘70s-Inspired Shag: Hnybee Dark Brown Wig with Full Air Bangs
- Best Pixie Cut: Yviann Short Pixie Cut Wig with Bangs
- Best Short Curls: UDU Short Curly Wig
- Best Wavy Bob with Bangs: Missqueen Short Wavy Black Wig
- Best Straight Bob with Bangs: DNE Hair Bob Wig with Bangs
- Best Wavy Lob with Bangs: Entranced Styles Wavy Bob Wig
- Best Straight Lob with Bangs: eNilecor Short Bob Hair Wig
- Best Straight Lob: Cheetah Beauty Straight Bob Wig
- Best Blonde Ombre Lob: SYMEIW Wavy Ombre Blonde Bob Wig
- Best Brunette Ombre Lob: Nnzes Short Wavy Wig with Bangs
- Best Gray Ombre Lob: Faelbaty Curly Gray Wig
- Best Red Wavy Lob: Nnzes Short Wavy Wig
- Best Short Tight Curls with Side Part: Missjay Short Curly Bob Wig
- Best Short Tight Curls with Bangs: Annivia Short Curly Bob Wig
- Best Long Tight Curls: Pizazz Deep Wave Lace-Front Wig
- Best Long Waves: Larhali Wavy Hair Wig
- Best Long Waves with Bangs: Bogsea Long Wavy Wig with Bangs
- Best Colorful Option: VCKOVCKO Pastel Wavy Wig With Air Bangs
- Best Long Straight Hair: Aisi Queens Long Straight Black Wig
- Best Long Straight Layers: QD-Tizer Straight Hair Synthetic Wig
- Best Shoulder-Length Waves: Aisi Hair Curly Wig with Bangs
- Best Long Ombre Waves: Quantum Love Black to Brown Ombre Wig
- Best Beachy Waves: Piaou Blonde Long Natural Waves Wig
- Best Blonde Waves with Bangs: Esmee Long Wavy Blonde Wig with Air Bangs
- Best Wig with Headband: K'ryssma Long Wavy Headband Wig
Best ‘70s-Inspired Shag: Hnybee Dark Brown Wig with Full Air Bangs
These shoulder length waves and wispy bangs will give you the ‘70s-inspired shag of your dreams. The wig is made from heat-friendly synthetic fibers and has a breathable inner rose net with adjustable straps, so you can loosen or tighten it to your liking.
“I'm so impressed with the quality of this inexpensive wig,” one reviewer wrote. “Texture and thickness are great, [and the] color is vivid. The seller packaged it beautifully and even added charming gifts inside with a courteous note.”
Shop now: from $12; amazon.com
Best Pixie Cut: Yviann Short Pixie Cut Wig with Bangs
If you’re looking to try out shorter hair, this pixie cut wig is the one for you. It comes in nine different shades, each made from 100 percent human hair. There’s also an inner lace cap with adjustable hooks that let you find your most comfortable fit.
Shop now: from $30; amazon.com
Best Wavy Bob with Bangs: Missqueen Short Wavy Black Wig
If you’ve always wanted to try out bangs but you’re not quite ready to take the plunge, opt for a wig instead. This synthetic wavy bob comes with an adjustable rose net. It’s also heat resistant, so you can style it to get a sense of what you would look like with different ‘dos.
Shop now: from $18; amazon.com
Best Straight Bob with Bangs: DNE Hair Bob Wig with Bangs
For those of you who want to try out bangs with a straight bob, opt for this human hair option. You can choose between 10- or 12-inch lengths, depending on how short you want to go. And if you don’t like the dark color on yourself, you can safely dye this wig.
“[The] hair quality is amazing, especially for the price,” one reviewer confirmed. “Comfortable weight, no itchiness, and no problems with shedding.”
Shop now: from $34; amazon.com
Best Wavy Lob with Bangs: Entranced Styles Wavy Bob Wig
Slightly longer than a bob, a lob is defined as a long bob that typically hits right above the shoulders. This wavy lob wig with bangs comes in 11 different colors, from deep brunette and dirty blonde to bright orange and yellow. Each option is made from heat-resistant synthetic hair and comes with a breathable rose net.
Shop now: from $20; amazon.com
Best Straight Lob with Bangs: eNilecor Short Bob Hair Wig
This straight lob with blunt bangs comes in a wide range of colors.The synthetic fibers can handle heat up to 266 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can either wear it as-is or style with hot tools as you would your own hair.
Shop now: $16; amazon.com
Best Straight Lob: Cheetah Beauty Straight Bob Wig
If you like the look of a lob but bangs aren’t your thing, check out this human hair wig with a middle part and multiple length options. It comes in both black and blonde, and it has a lace front for a natural look.
Shop now: from $50; amazon.com
Best Blonde Ombre Lob: SYMEIW Wavy Ombre Blonde Bob Wig
A wig can also be a great way to try out new hair colors without actually dyeing your locks. This synthetic wig with a middle part and soft waves lets you see what you would look like with a brown to blonde ombre. It comes with an adjustable inner cap.
Shop now: from $19; amazon.com
Best Brunette Ombre Lob: Nnzes Short Wavy Wig with Bangs
If you prefer dark hair, opt for this black to brown ombre wavy lob wig with bangs. It’s made from heat-resistant synthetic hair and has an adjustable cap. “This product definitely surpassed expectations for the price,” one reviewer wrote. “I’m honestly impressed. Really good wig for a quick, effortless style. The synthetic hair actually feels soft and the highlights are nice.”
Shop now: from $16; amazon.com
Best Gray Ombre Lob: Faelbaty Curly Gray Wig
amazon.comWhile definitely not for everyone, the gray hair trend is alive and well, and you can try it out with this wavy lob wig. The wig falls right around the shoulders and has slightly purple roots that transition into a light gray shade.
Shop now: $21; amazon.com
Best Red Wavy Lob: Nnzes Short Wavy Wig
For all the redhead lovers out there, this wavy wig will let you see what it’s like to have natural-looking red hair. It’s made with synthetic fibers and comes with an adjustable lace cap. You can either leave it parted in the middle or play around with the part to make it your own.
Shop now: from $21; amazon.com
Best Short Tight Curls with Side Part: Missjay Short Curly Bob Wig
It takes a lot of work to maintain your own curls, so why not opt for a pre-styled wig instead? This 8-inch human hair wig with a side part has 1B curls and is available in four different colors, from dark black to bright red. It comes with an ultra thin mesh cap to wear under the wig.
Shop now: from $25; amazon.com
Best Short Tight Curls with Bangs: Annivia Short Curly Bob Wig
Another tight curl option, this wig is slightly longer and has bangs. It’s made from synthetic fibers and comes in 11 colors, each with one base shade and complementary highlights. It also has two adjustment straps on the inside, so you can customize the fit to your size.
Shop now: from $19; amazon.com
Best Long Tight Curls: Pizazz Deep Wave Lace-Front Wig
Made entirely from human hair, this lace-front curly wig ranges in length from 10 to 26 inches. It’s packed with thick hair and has a pre-plucked, natural-looking hairline.
“I’m not one who wears wigs often, but this one was so easy to install,” one reviewer wrote. “I barely had to do anything to make it look good, because the hair is just that nice. It’s so soft and [has] no tangles. I would definitely buy again.”
Shop now: from $80; amazon.com
Best Long Waves: Larhali Wavy Hair Wig
Ranging from 10 to 30 inches, this long, wavy wig is made from 100 percent human hair and has a pre-plucked lace front. The wig comes with a middle part and loose waves, but it can easily be restyled depending on your preferences. You’ll also receive an adjustable mesh cap with three built-in combs.
Shop now: from $70; amazon.com
Best Long Waves with Bangs: Bogsea Long Wavy Wig with Bangs
This synthetic wig has long, thick waves and face-framing bangs. It comes in eight different colors, including dark brown, ombre blonde, and light pink. The wig is made with a simulation scalp, so your part will look as natural as possible.
Shop now: from $22; amazon.com
Best Colorful Option: VCKOVCKO Pastel Wavy Wig With Air Bangs
If you’re interested in trying out a non-natural hair color, this wavy lob wig with bangs is the way to go. It comes in a wide range of colors, from pastel pink to bright purple to ashy blue.
“This is a steal for the price,” one of the wig’s 1,600 five-star reviewers wrote. “It barely tangles, and when it does, it untangles easily. The color is vibrant and the hair is soft. I love the waves. It keeps its bouncy waves even after being combed through with a wide tooth comb multiple times.”
Shop now: from $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com
Best Long Straight Hair: Aisi Queens Long Straight Black Wig
This straight-hair synthetic wig is 30 inches long with a middle part. You can choose from nine different colors, each with a lace front and adjustable cap. If you’ve ever dreamed of having hair fall all the way down your back, this wig will make that a reality.
Shop now: from $24; amazon.com
Best Long Straight Layers: QD-Tizer Straight Hair Synthetic Wig
Adding layers to your hair is a simple way to give your hair dimension and frame your face. You can try out the look with this dark layered wig that’s 18 inches long. It comes with a mesh cap and includes baby hairs around the hairline for a more natural look.
Shop now: $20; amazon.com
Best Shoulder-Length Waves: Aisi Hair Curly Wig with Bangs
This synthetic, wavy wig has slightly more length than other bob and lob options, and comes in 22 colors. It has more than 3,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who call it “super soft” and say it “looks natural right out of the package.”
Shop now: from $16; amazon.com
Best Long Ombre Waves: Quantum Love Black to Brown Ombre Wig
If you like the ombre options but want more length, this is the wig for you. It’s 24 inches long and comes in multiple two-toned shades, including black to light brown, gray to ash blonde, and black to orange. Thanks to the wig’s heat-resistant synthetic fibers, you can style this hair with hot tools for your ideal look.
Shop now: from $17; amazon.com
Best Beachy Waves: Piaou Blonde Long Natural Waves Wig
It can be difficult to achieve the effortless beach waves of your dreams, so a wig that does the hard work for you is a great option. This synthetic wig has 24 inches of highlighted blonde waves with face-framing layers. And if blonde isn’t your thing, you can choose from 12 other colors.
Shop now: from $20; amazon.com
Best Blonde Waves with Bangs: Esmee Long Wavy Blonde Wig with Air Bangs
For artificial blonde hair to look natural, it needs both lowlights and highlights to make it look like you were kissed by the sun. This synthetic wavy wig with bangs achieves exactly that with long, heat resistant locks in a multidimensional shade of blonde.
Shop now: from $19; amazon.com
Best Wig with Headband: K'ryssma Long Wavy Headband Wig
If you want to avoid finding the perfect, natural-looking hairline, go for a headband wig instead. This 22-inch wavy wig comes with three headbands, allowing you to show your natural hairline and begin the faux hair after the accessory. And if you already have tons of headbands at home, you can use one of those to make the look your own.
Shop now: $28; amazon.com