Best Longwear Lipstick: Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

Suffice it to say that your lips come into contact with a lot of things during your wedding day. There's your partner's face, the champagne glass, any glasses of water you can manage to grab, hopefully your food, definitely your wedding cake, then there's the hours spent conversing with your guests in between photo ops. All of this can take a toll on your lip color, which is why one with some serious staying power is almost as essential as your floral arrangements.

There's a reason celebrities and beauty bloggers alike worship at the altar of Anastasia's Liquid Lipstick. The intense pigmentation glides on like a dream, looks fantastic in pictures, and won't quit in the span from the first look to the final kiss. Plus, it fits into even the tiniest clutches for any mid-reception touch-ups.

Prep your pout with a layer of lip balm, then use liner if needed—it isn't totally necessary, as the sculpted, doe-foot applicator can help to form a precise shape. Use the wand to trace the perimeter of your lips, then fill in the empty space. The color should dry within seconds, but thanks to the beeswax and flexible polymers used in the formula, it won't feel the slightest bit uncomfortable.

Once it sets, you can kiss and sip champagne to your heart's content, provided you can actually pick up a glass of your own between mingling with friends and relatives.