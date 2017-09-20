These Are the 7 Best Toners for Oily Skin

Getty; Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 20, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Sure, shining bright like a diamond is always preferable, but when it's your forehead doing the bulk of the beaming, we totally understand the need to get those oil levels in check.

Blame it on the rain, blame it on the unseasonably warm weather, or blame it on fluctuating hormones. Regardless of what is causing the issue, incorporating a toner into your existing lineup can help to level out that excess oil production. Here, we put together a list of the seven best toners for oily skin, which balance the aggressive shine, but won't leave your complexion parched. 

VIDEO: The Natural Product Adele, Victoria Beckham, and Julia Roberts Are Obsessed With

1 of 7 Courtesy

Kiehl's Rare Earth Pore Refining Tonic

Give this dual-phase toner a strong shake before application to mix the white clay with the salicylic acid-based fluid—the infusion of clay has a mattifying effect on especially slick complexions. 

Kiehl's $21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Shiseido Pureness Balancing Toner

This fresh-scented liquid is rich in good-for-you extracts like rosemary and peony root, but free from alcohol, which can be too drying and kick your oil production into overdrive.

Shiseido $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Herbivore Botanical Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner

The blend of green tea and willow bark perform a balancing act on your oil levels, while serving up a healthy dose of antioxidants. 

Herbivore $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3

It's been a staple on our vanities since the very first time we visited the Clinique counter, and decades later, we're still relying on it to keep our shine in check. 

Clinique $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner

Just because your skin veers toward the oily end of the spectrum, doesn't mean you need to need to skimp on hydration. This American Beauty-esque toner is rich in hyaluronic acid, but enlists the power of rose petals to gently remove dirt, oil, and pollution particles.

Fresh $44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Matcha Toner

Innovative stick silhouette aside, the infusion of witch hazel in this matcha-rich toner gives your pores a deep cleaning, absorbing excess oil, but not to the point that your face feels tight and dry. 

Milk Makeup $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Ole Henriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner

The holy trinity of glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids whisk away any excess oil, while keeping pores clear of any acne-triggering bacteria. 

Ole Henriksen $26 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!