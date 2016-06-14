Shop the Best Toner for Your Skin Type

They've been part of your routine ever since the gateway that was the 3-piece skincare system, but your skin has come a long way since your introductory kit to complexion care. Not all toners are created equally, and depending on the issue at hand, that alcohol-based formula could be doing more harm than good—particularly if you happen to be on the drier side. But that doesn't mean you should knock toners altogether. Used as a primer for the rest of your serums and moisturizers, they help the skin better absorb the active ingredients, and at the end of the day, do double-duty to whisk away leftover makeup. Certain types can actually help to counteract oil production or kill blemishes, meaning you don't have to pile so many other remedies on over the top. To help you find your perfect match, we outlined some of the best formulas for every skin type below.