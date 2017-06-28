Best Tattoo Cover Up: Kat Von D Lock-It Tattoo Foundation

Remember when you first got your tattoo, and you couldn't wait to show it off to everyone? Even as it was healing, there was likely a span of a week where you wore certain outfits for the sole purpose of putting your ink on full display...then came your wedding dress fittings.

We get it—as much as you love your tattoo, certain cuts can make the design look weird, and you don't want that immortalized in the form of your wedding photos and videos. A diamond is forever, and apparently, so are wedding hashtags. Luckily, tattoo and makeup artist Kat Von D has you and your ink covered. The pro's Lock-It Tattoo Foundation is full coverage enough to conceal the design, but still looks like your own skin. Most importantly, it won't rub off onto your gown.

Start by applying a layer of primer to the area, then use a makeup sponge to blend on the product, working in light, buildable layers. If some of the tattoo is still visible underneath the layer of foundation, you can apply a concealer directly over the top—Kat Von D has a pretty amazing concealer for that purpose ($26; sephora.com). Use a makeup sponge to blend it into place, sweep a layer of loose powder over the top, then mist on some setting spray for extra insurance.