The Best Sunscreens We've Found Yet

Many women skip sunscreen because it inflames their skin- which isn't worth the hassle if they're just sitting in an office all day anyway. Not so: According to Santa Monica dermatologist Ava Shamban, that's all the more reason to stay protected. "UVA rays penetrate glass," she says. "If you feel the heat of the sun on your skin, shut the blinds." Even better, choose an oil-free lotion with encapsulated sunscreen, which has fewer chemical irritants than other formulas.OUR PICK Skinceuticals Ultimate UV Defense SPF 30, $40; at skinceuticals.com