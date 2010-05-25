The Best Sunscreens We've Found Yet

Top 15 Sunscreens - bareMinerals SPF 30 Natural sunscreen - Best Chemical-Free Powder
Best Powder Formula
Even tinted car windows let in wrinkle-and spot-inducing UVA rays. Because the active ingredients in a mineral powder won't break down in a hot car as quickly as liquid formulas, you can safely keep one stashed in the glove compartment.
OUR PICK bareMinerals SPF 30 Natural sunscreen, $28; at macys.com.
Courtesy of Bare Minerals
Top 15 Sunscreens - Neutrogena Spectrum and sunblock lotion SPF 55 - Best for Oily Skin
Best All-Around Protection
Scientists recently discovered that UVA and UVB rays affect the skin topically and internally, actually breaking down cell structure. This new formulation offers stable, broad spectrum protection in the form of the patented HelioPlex360™, which also contains a serious blend of super antioxidants to fight consequent cellular damage.
OUR PICK Neutrogena Spectrum and Sunblock lotion SPF 55, $11; at drugstore.com.
Courtesy of Neutrogena
Top 15 Sunscreens - Olay Professional Pro-Xage Repair lotion - Best Anti-Aging
Best Anti-Aging
Manhattan dermatologist Francesca Fuscu recommends applying a facial sunscreen with SPF 30 under makeup everyday. But if you're already applying an anti-aging product, an extra layer of lotion can start to feel excessive. Look for a two-in-one formula which blocks rays and repairs existing damage with a powerful cocktail of antioxidants.
OUR PICK Olay Professional Pro-Xage Repair lotion, $33; at olay.com.
Courtesy of Olay
Top 15 Sunscreens - Best for Sensitive Skin - Skinceuticals
Best for Sensitive Skin
Many women skip sunscreen because it inflames their skin- which isn't worth the hassle if they're just sitting in an office all day anyway. Not so: According to Santa Monica dermatologist Ava Shamban, that's all the more reason to stay protected. "UVA rays penetrate glass," she says. "If you feel the heat of the sun on your skin, shut the blinds." Even better, choose an oil-free lotion with encapsulated sunscreen, which has fewer chemical irritants than other formulas.
OUR PICK Skinceuticals Ultimate UV Defense SPF 30, $40; at skinceuticals.com.
Courtesy of Skinceuticals
Top 15 Sunscreens - Bull Frog Waterproof Surfer Formula Gel sunblock SPF 36 - Best Long-Lasting
Best for Acne-Prone Skin
Because they're neither drying nor heavy, water-resistant gel formulas are actually ideal for oily complexions. This soothing version was originally formulated for surfers!
OUR PICK BullFrog Waterproof Surfer Formula gel sunblock SPF 36, $8; at drugstore.com.
Courtesy of Bull Frog
Summer Skincar Updates
Best Heavy-Duty Protection
Before you face a day of outdoor sports, start with a thorough application of a heavy-duty, SPF 80 or 90 lotion at home. A spray-on formula is ideal for on-the-go touch-ups, but carefully applied cream formulas provide a solid base.
OUR PICK Coppertone Ultraguard waterproof sunscreen SPF 30, $10; drugstore.com.
Courtesy of Coppertone
Top 15 Sunscreens - Coppertone Sport Continuous Spray Ultra Sweatproof SPF 70+ - Best for Spraying from All Angles
Best for Easy Reapplication
"You'll need to reapply from head to toe at least every two hours and immediately after emerging from the water and toweling off," says Dr. Fusco. This waterproof mist gets bonus points for the beach bag-safe, locking cap.
OUR PICK Coppertone Sport Continuous Spray Ultra Sweatproof SPF 70+, $9; at walmart.com.
Courtesyof Coppertone
Top 15 Sunscreens - Hawaiian Tropic Sensitive Skin Stick Sunscreen SPF 50 - Best for Exposed Arms
Best for Exposed Arms
"I can always tell if a patient is the driver or passenger, based on the side of their face that shows the most damage," says Dr. Shamban. And arms aren't exempt either. Protect exposed forearms and hands with an SPF stick, which offers a mess-free application. And remember, these rules also apply to plane rides so cover up and request an aisle seat.
OUR PICK Hawaiian Tropic Sensitive Skin Stick Sunscreen SPF 50, $6; at drugstore.com.
Courtesy of Hawaiian Tropic
Top 15 Sunscreens - Ocean Potioin Cool Dry Touch Sport SPF 50 sunscreen - Best for Overheaters
Best for Sporty Types
If you tend to sweat off your sunscreen, look for products with a water/sweat-resistance formula and a touch of menthol. It will keep you cool, dry and safe.
OUR PICK Ocean Potion Cool Dry Touch Sport SPF 50 sunscreen, $8; at amazon.com.
Courtesy of Ocean Potion
Top 15 Sunscreens - Dr. Brandt UV SPF 30 Face Tinted sunscreen - Best Tinted
Best Tinted Face Lotion
"Put at least 1½ teaspoons of sunscreen on your face. You need a lot more than you think," says dermatologist Leslie Baumann. A generous dollop of this lightly tinted cream provides sheer coverage and potent sun protection.
OUR PICK Dr. Brandt UV SPF 30 Face Tinted sunscreen, $35; at dermstore.com.
Courtesy of Dr Brandt
Top 15 Sunscreens - Baby
Best for Infants
Shield infants under six months with long sleeves, a hat and SPF 50 sunscreen containing a physical blocker like zinc oxide, which is less irritating than chemical formulas.
OUR PICK Mustela High Protection Sun Lotion SPF 50, $15.50; at dermstore.com.
Courtesy of Mustela
