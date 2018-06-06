7 Sunscreens That Won’t Cause Breakouts

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 06, 2018

There’s no excuse for not wearing sunscreen, but skipping the step becomes a bit more understandable if it causes you to break out. For those with acne-prone skin, the skincare staple has the potential to clog pores, leading to annoying and frustrating zits. No one wants to trade one skin issue for another. 

The solution definitely isn't taking it out of your routine, though. SPF is a non-negotiable no matter what, but it doesn't have to mean more pimples, either. What can help for those with acne-prone skin, in addition to chatting with your dermatologist for a recommendation, is switching to an oil-free or non-comedogenic sunscreen. These formulas are specifically made without ingredients that can plug up pores. 

Here, we've rounded up seven that we trust to keep our skin shielded and clear all year round.

1 of 7 Courtesy

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Oil Free Dry Touch Sunscreen Lotion

On top of being oil-free, this SPF 60 dries to a matte finish and has a formula that works to absorb the oil your skin is already producing. 

2 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Face Lotion

If you're looking for a mineral-based, oil-free SPF, this zinc oxide sunscreen is where it's at. Unlike other zinc-based sunscreens, the product doesn't feel heavy on your skin, and absorbs without a noticeable white cast. It also has the National Eczema Association's stamp of approval, so it won't irritate. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Kiehl's Super Fluid Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

This non-comedogenic SPF 50 sunscreen is so light, you'll forget you even applied it. Bonus: It's made with ingredients that also block pollution from doing damage to your skin. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

SUPERGOOP! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

The big draw of this little bottle of oil-free SPF is that it applies absolutely invisible. 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 42

You want a sunscreen that's water-resistant, absorbs oil, won't clog your pores, blocks UVA/UVB and pollution, and feels absolutely weightless on your skin? Shiseido's Urban Environment sunscreen checks off all of the boxes for only $34. 

6 of 7 Courtesy

Coppertone Defend & Care Oil Free Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50 

Go ahead, jump in the water. This oil-free sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

An InStyle Best Beauty Buys regular, this award-winning, oil-free SPF leaves skin feeling comfortable, moisturized, and totally protected.

