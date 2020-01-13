This Is the Absolute Best Sunscreen for Wearing Under Makeup
It's the only mineral sunscreen I've tried that doesn't leave a cast or feel like a weighted blanket on my face.
The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Supergoop!'s 100% Mineral Smooth & Poreless Matte Screen SPF 40, despite the $38 price tag.
Taking vitamins, flossing, and wearing sunscreen are three things I slack off on doing every day.
The last one is my worst offense because as a beauty editor who has spoken to countless dermatologists about why wearing sunscreen all 365 days of the year is so important, I really, really damn well know better.
While I've tried countless chemical and mineral facial sunscreens over the years, most of them mess up my foundation and concealer, feel heavy, and leave my skin looking greasy — which is how I've justified skipping over what should be the most important step of my skincare routine for years.
But finally, this past summer, at the age of 31, I made a pact with myself to be an adult and start wearing sunscreen every single day — no excuses.
Supergoop!'s 100% Mineral Smooth & Poreless Matte Screen SPF 40 has made it easy to stick with it. With its brown universal tint and fluffy texture, it goes on as smooth as mousse without any white cast, which mineral sunscreens are notorious for leaving behind. It absorbs into a blurring matte finish that also acts as a primer for makeup rather than working against it like a thick lotion. The first day I wore this sunscreen I was elated. Finally, a mineral sunscreen that didn't feel like a weighted blanket on my face or messed up my makeup.
Supergoop! has also stacked the formula with clean, effective skincare ingredients including nourishing argan oil, brightening mulberry root to even out skin tone, and butterfly brush extract, which also protects skin against blue light emitted from eletronics like your iPhone and laptop.
Then, I saw how much one of these little tubes go for. When there's dozens of SPF options at the drugstore, $38 for a sunscreen that's meant to go just on your face seems steep. But take my own sunscreen journey as proof of why it's worth the splurge. Since 2019, I haven't gone a day without wearing sunscreen and, trust me, a little goes a long way. I still haven't finished my first tube of this Supergoop! SPF.