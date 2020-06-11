11 New Fragrances to Get You Through a Summer of Social Distancing
These scents will transport you anywhere.
Smell and memory are closely linked. That's why a few spritzes of a citrus eau de toilette can transport you back to your last vacation in Tuscany, or a few whiffs of a musky cologne will remind you of your toxic ex you've blocked from your phone.
Given that heading to the park or going on a tri-state road trip might still be the most realistic (and safest) vacation options this summer, turn to the power of scent to send you somewhere far, far, away — from inside the walls of your house.
Even though it takes months for brands' master perfumers to conjure up the perfect mix of top, heart, and base notes to land on the scent, this season's new fragrances capture the wanderlust everyone is feeling after spending so much time at home for over a year.
From a beach-inspired eau de parfum that's reminiscent of salty skin and tropical winds, to one that smells exactly like a freshly-cut bouquet of garden-picked flowers, these are the 11 best new fragrances of summer 2021.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Mirage Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Cattleya orchid, centifolia rose, sambac jasmine, patchouli, vanilla.
SCENT VIBE: A bouquet of your favorite flowers in a unique vintage vase.
To shop: $115; nordstrom.com
Jo Malone London Tangy Rhubarb Cologne
KEY NOTES: Rhubarb, orange, cedarwood.
SCENT VIBE: Baking a rhubarb pie, then bringing it to a socially-distanced birthday party in the park.
To shop: $74; sephora.com
Louis Vuitton On The Beach Cologne Perfume
KEY NOTES: Yuzu, thyme, rosemary, pink pepper, cloves, cypress.
SCENT VIBE: A long weekend at the beach.
To shop: $265; louisvuitton.com
Ralph Lauren Romance Parfum
KEY NOTES: Blackcurrant rose, violet, musk, patchouli.
SCENT VIBE: This strong mix of warm floral and musky notes is ideal for anyone determined to have a steamy shot girl summer.
To shop: $104; sephora.com
Revlon Reign On Eau de Toilette
KEY NOTES: Lemon confit, drenched bamboo leaves, bright jasmine petals, water lily, sheer musks, salty moss.
SCENT VIBE: A walk through the park right after the rain.
To shop: $25; amazon.com
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Strawberry, honey, rosebud, green moss.
SCENT VIBE: A fresh fruit smoothie on a hot summer day.
To shop: $99; ulta.com
Lake & Skye Côte Du Paradis Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Almond, heltiotrope, sandalwood, creamy milk, vanilla, cedarwood.
SCENT VIBE: This scent is inspired by the French Riviera's gorgeous weather, but if international travel still isn't in the cards for you, this scent can take you there — mentally at least.
To shop: $98; lakeandskye.com
Aerin Rose De Grasse Pour Filles Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Fresh rose, cyclamen, pear, orange flower, soft musk.
THE VIBE: The bouquet of flowers you grabbed as a little pick-me-up on your last grocery run.
To shop: $90; nordstrom.com
Ellis Brooklyn Bee Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Dark rum, davana, honey, brand absolute, cinnamon, cocoa absolute, vanilla bean.
THE VIBE: A fragrance to wear whenever you're feeling yourself.
To shop: $105; credobeauty.com
Tom Ford Soleil Brûlant Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Orange flower absolute, amber, black honey accord.
THE VIBE: Happy hour on a rooftop patio at sunset.
To shop: $350; nordstrom.com
Pamella Roland Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Sparkling bergamot, blackcurrant buds, pink peppercorn, Provence and Persian roses, green moss, velvet & amber woods, tonka bean.
SCENT VIBE: Floral, citrusy, and woodsy, this scent is ideal for those days when you want a little bit of everything.
To shop: $165; pamellaroland.com