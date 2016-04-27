Stick Foundations Are Making a Comeback

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 27, 2016 @ 8:45 am

Yes, you're reading that right. Stick foundations are back in a big way. These aren't your mother's heavyweight versions—a far cry from the obvious pan stick formulas, the 2016 crop mix the blendability of a liquid with a soft, powder-like finish, all housed in a streamlined stick container. We recommend starting by striping the foundation down your t-zone, underneath your eyes, and on your chin, then blend everything out with a damp BeautyBlender or foundation brush. Even better, they double as concealer, allowing you to free up some space in your makeup bag. Scroll down to shop 10 of our favorites below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Clinique Chubby in the Nude Foundation Stick

Clinique $24
2 of 10 Courtesy

Make Up for Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation

Make Up For Ever $43
3 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Mineral Stick Foundation

NYX $10
4 of 10 Courtesy

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick

Lancome $42
5 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Fit Me Shine-Free Foundation

Maybelline $7
6 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

Bobbi Brown $48
7 of 10 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics Play Stick

Benefit Cosmetics $36
8 of 10 Courtesy

Iman Second to None Foundation Stick

Iman Cosmetics $16
9 of 10 Courtesy

Shiseido The Makeup Stick Foundation

Shiseido $39
10 of 10 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Flash Focus Hydrating Foundation Stick

$40

