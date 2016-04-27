Stick Foundations Are Making a Comeback

Yes, you're reading that right. Stick foundations are back in a big way. These aren't your mother's heavyweight versions—a far cry from the obvious pan stick formulas, the 2016 crop mix the blendability of a liquid with a soft, powder-like finish, all housed in a streamlined stick container. We recommend starting by striping the foundation down your t-zone, underneath your eyes, and on your chin, then blend everything out with a damp BeautyBlender or foundation brush. Even better, they double as concealer, allowing you to free up some space in your makeup bag. Scroll down to shop 10 of our favorites below.