7 SPF Infused Lip Balms to Wear this Summer

We don’t need to repeat it. You know the most important thing to pack for spending a summer afternoon or weekend at the beach is sunscreen. While you may have perfected slathering on your formula of choice from head-to-toe, there’s one part of your body you might be neglecting: your lips. Yet, your pout isn’t immune to sunburns and skin cancer so you need to make a habit of regularly applying sunscreen to your lips too.

SPF-infused lip balms boast the UV protection you need to fight harmful rays, and tend to be a bit waxier so they adhere to your lips better than the average gloss or balm with little sheen (win!). Even better, many formulas are packed with antioxidants like vitamins C and E that will also keep lips smooth and hydrated. If you can’t bear to part with your trusty bullet when you hit the water, don’t let your lips suffer. A layer of balm under your favorite lipstick will still keep your lips burn-free, or simply swipe on a tinted SPF balm with a hint of sheer color for a one-step solution. Ready for fun in the sun? We’ve rounded up our seven favorite balms that will help you pucker up and kiss sun damage goodbye.