This Early 2000s Makeup Trend Is Back and Better Than Ever

Instagram/kkwbeauty
Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 05, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Ultralight Beam Kit confirmed it—sparkly, glittery lip gloss is back and it’s gotten a massive makeover since the day you wore it back in ’04. Less sticky with smaller flecks, you can use it to add a subtle, healthy sheen to your lips without having to worry about it gunking up in your hair.

As expected, Kardashian’s massive 5-gloss kit sold out in no time, and there’s no doubt in our minds that the product will continue to reign in the coming months. In the event that you couldn’t get the launch from Kim K.W., or just want to bring back a moment of early aughts glory—that isn't a Juicy sweatsuit—we rounded up a few of the best sparkly lip glosses to wear now.

VIDEO: 5 Perfect Holiday Hosting Items

1 of 7 Courtesy

Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss

Rimmel London $4 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Jouer Funfetti Long-Wear Lip Topper

Jouer $16 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Fenty Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Lip Glacé

Laura Mercier $26 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss

Marc Jacobs Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

NARS Lip Gloss

Nars $26 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss

Revlon $5 SHOP NOW

