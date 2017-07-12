5 Sonic Cleansing Brushes That Will Make Your Face Glow 

clarisonic/Instagram
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 12, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Hail the mighty cleansing brush.

With the use of sonic waves, brands like Clarisonic and Foreo's glow-inducing tools remove every trace of makeup, while giving your face a super-satisfying massage as they work. Since the bristles are more effective at removing lingering dirt and oil than your hands or a wash cloth are, you don't have to worry about anything left behind on the surface of your skin. But Clarisonic and Foreo aren't the only brushes we're currently obsessed with—boasting qualities like an interior heater, or antimicrobial bristles, a few other brands are offering up some friendly competition in the skin tool department.

Here, we rounded up the 5 best sonic cleansing brushes on the market.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Clarisonic Mia Fit

The OG Mia brush you know and love, has been given a more streamlined shape, allowing you to hold the tool in the palm of your hand. 

Clarisonic $219
2 of 5 Courtesy

Michael Todd Soniclear Cleansing Brush

The antimicrobial bristles of Michael Todd's brush actually repel dirt and bacteria, so you won't have to shell out money to replace them as often, and better yet, you don't have to worry about anything getting trapped and irritating your skin.

Michael Todd Beauty $89
3 of 5 Courtesy

Foreo LUNA Mini 2

Are bristle face brushes too abrasive for your sensitive skin? The silicone touch points on Foreo's mini Luna tool effectively cleanse and massage your complexion without triggering a breakout.

Foreo $139
4 of 5 Courtesy

Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush

Clinique's brush features two different bristle sizes to really get into the contours of your face.

Clinique $90
5 of 5 Courtesy

Panasonic Micro-Foaming Cleansing Device

The warming plate housed within this device creates tiny micro-bubbles, which are more effective at removing makeup and oil. 

Panasonic $130

