5 Sonic Cleansing Brushes That Will Make Your Face Glow 

Hail the mighty cleansing brush.

With the use of sonic waves, brands like Clarisonic and Foreo's glow-inducing tools remove every trace of makeup, while giving your face a super-satisfying massage as they work. Since the bristles are more effective at removing lingering dirt and oil than your hands or a wash cloth are, you don't have to worry about anything left behind on the surface of your skin. But Clarisonic and Foreo aren't the only brushes we're currently obsessed with—boasting qualities like an interior heater, or antimicrobial bristles, a few other brands are offering up some friendly competition in the skin tool department.

Here, we rounded up the 5 best sonic cleansing brushes on the market.

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Clarisonic Smart File Device