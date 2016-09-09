7 Solid Fragrances You Need in Your Life

Fact: solid fragrances are so underrated. Sure, their sprayable counterparts will always have a place in our hearts and on our vanities, but solid scents tend to travel much easier, and fit better into the slimline clutch you've been eager to break out. Because you apply the product using your fingers, it's easier to target your pulse points, and provides more control if you tend to be heavy-handed with the spray and walk through method. Even better, if you're sensitive to most fragrances, you'll never run the risk of having a migraine triggered by a version that wears too strong—just one swipe per wrist should do the trick. Scroll down to shop 7 of our favorites now.