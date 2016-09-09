7 Solid Fragrances You Need in Your Life

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 09, 2016

Fact: solid fragrances are so underrated. Sure, their sprayable counterparts will always have a place in our hearts and on our vanities, but solid scents tend to travel much easier, and fit better into the slimline clutch you've been eager to break out. Because you apply the product using your fingers, it's easier to target your pulse points, and provides more control if you tend to be heavy-handed with the spray and walk through method. Even better, if you're sensitive to most fragrances, you'll never run the risk of having a migraine triggered by a version that wears too strong—just one swipe per wrist should do the trick. Scroll down to shop 7 of our favorites now.

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Solid Perfume Compact

For some reason, the solid form of this dark floral blend gets especially warm, perhaps due to the vanilla note mingling with your skin.

Diptyque Do Son

One whiff of this tuberose blend instantly transports you to an end-of-summer vacation in the Tropics—without having to use all your air miles.

My Burberry Solid Perfume

Seemingly demure florals like freesia and peony get a sultry edge when the heady patchouli note is amplified.

Soap & Paper Factory Lavender Solid Perfume

If the rumor about lavender calming your nerves holds true, you can find us rubbing this beeswax-based scent all over our pulse points, stat.

Le Labo Santal 33 Solid Perfume

Deep cedar, sandalwood, and ambrox notes get a twist of lightness with the addition of iris and violet.

Fracas Robert Piguet Solid Perfume

You'll feel a little like Marilyn Monroe every time you break out this silver compact, which houses Piguet's classic gardenia and white flower blend.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Solid Perfume

Don't be intimidated by the moody nature of the orchid, patchouli, and sandalwood elements—the solid base of this scent tones down their intensity, making it easy to layer.

