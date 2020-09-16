Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Find out which products have been solving our readers' quarantine skin struggles.

The Best Skincare Products of 2020, According to InStyle Readers

When the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, no one could have expected that we would be stuck at home and spending most of our lives online in 2020.

While practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic has altered our lives in myriad of ways.

The stress over uncertainty and the unknown, masks rubbing against your skin, and constantly sanitizing your hands have contributed to skin struggles that perhaps you previously haven't had to deal with before.

That's why we did things a little differently for this year's InStyle's Readers' Choice awards. Instead of compiling up the most-hyped product launches of 2020 and asking our readers to vote for the winners in their respective categories, we asked our readers to tell us the products that have been helping them get through this past spring and summer while quarantining at home.

So whether you're dealing with maskne or extra dry skin from spending too many nights alone with your AC unit on full blast this summer, our readers have just the serum, at-home facial peel, and moisturizer for you.

Keep scrolling for the 18 best skincare products of 2020, according to InStyle readers.

Best Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

Image zoom Courtesy

On top of protecting skin from UV/UVA rays, this cult-favorite lightweight sunscreen can double as a moisturizer, thanks to hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

Best Moisturizer: CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Image zoom Courtesy

This cult-favorite moisturizer is powered by ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin. Together, these all-star ingredients replenish skin overnight and strengthen the skin barrier to prevent further dryness.

Best Cleanser: Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Image zoom Courtesy

Gentle enough for sensitive skin, this tried-and-true facial cleanser effectively removes dirt, oil, and makeup without any irritation, whether you use it morning, night, or post workout.

Best Face Mask: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask

Image zoom Courtesy

The recipe for a relaxing night at home is a warm bath, glass of red wine, and this glow-boosting sheet mask.

Best Retinol: Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer

Image zoom Courtesy

This nighttime moisturizer is infused with two of highly-lauded skincare ingredients. Retinol targets signs of aging including wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity, while niacinamide works to improve texture and tone.

Best Eye Cream: Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream

Image zoom Courtesy

This year can be summed up in one word: stressful. If you're concerned all of the worrying will manifest itself on your skin, incorporating a rich eye cream into your routine may help prevent fine lines and wrinkles around your eye area. Our readers swear by Drunk Elephant's firming treatment with vitamin C and peptides.

Best Peel: The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Image zoom Courtesy

While this potent peel initially went viral because of its blood-like color, the formula is why it has become a cult-favorite at-home treatment. With a whopping 30% AHA acids and 2% acids, this exfoliating peel clears congested pores, treats acne, and leaves skin with a subtle glow.

Best Body Wash: Dove Deep Moisture

Image zoom Courtesy

This rich lathering lotion is a dream to apply in the shower and leaves skin soft and smooth every single time.

Best Body Lotion: Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturizing Lotion

Image zoom Courtesy

While the calming sent of lavender will help you feel relaxed, this lotion's soothing chamomile and oatmeal helps restore dry, flaky skin.

Best Body Oil: Neutrogena Body Oil

Image zoom Courtesy

While quarantining, some of our readers leveled-up their body lotion to this nourishing, antioxidant-rich oil, which leaves skin with a nice glow.

Best Face Oil: Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

Image zoom Courtesy

For an easy at-home facial treatment, grab your gua sha and this reader-favorite face oil. Vitamin C and turmeric treat dark spots, dullness, fine lines, wrinkles, and redness.

Best Lip Mask: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Image zoom Courtesy

Dry weather, wearing a face mask, and stale indoor air are three reasons why your lips may be extra dry right now. Laneige's overnight treatment coats lips with a mix of hyaluronic acid, minerals, and antioxidants to provide long-lasting hydration, starting right when you wake up the next morning.

Best Hyaluronic Acid: L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

Image zoom Courtesy

This hyaluronic acid serum is so popular, one bottle sells every minute. Unsurprisingly, InStyle readers reach for it when their skin is in need of extra moisture, too. The formula contains 1.5% hyaluronic acid, which instantly gives skin a smooth, plump effect.

VIDEO: When You Apply Sunscreen in Your Skincare Routine Actually Matters A Lot

Best Vitamin C Serum: Ole Henricksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum

Image zoom Courtesy

While this vitamin C serum smells like oranges, it won't leave you with sticky fingers. The lightweight texture absorbs into skin without leaving any residue. As for what's in the juice? Along with brightening vitamin C, there's a mix of plumping hyaluronic acid and exfoliating PHA acids.

Editors' Pick: Olay Charcoal Detoxifying Body Mask

Image zoom Courtesy

Let's get the facts straight: the skin below your neck can benefit from a mask, too. This charcoal Olay mask is both surprisingly easy to use and effective. Simply mix the powder with water until it turns into a rich cream, then slather it all over. After five minutes are up, gently peel it off to reveal softer, smoother skin.

Editors' Pick: Megababe Le Tush

Image zoom Courtesy