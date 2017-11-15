The Skincare Products the World Freaked Out Over in 2017

Thousands of skincare products are formulated every single year, but only a few change the world as we know it. We’re talking about the type of products that consistency rank with 5-star reviews, earn more Instagram likes that your puppy pics, and sell out within a week of being restocked. It seems, though, 2017 was a groundbreaking year for game-changing skincare formulas, with peels that transform the texture of your skin, moisturizers that’ll make you look like a brand new woman in a matter of hours, and masks that give you a boost you only thought was possible in a spa.

Here, we rounded up the launches that won us (and our skin) over and gave you the breakdown on why each and every item is worth shopping.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

When this little white and millennial pink bottle launched, beauty editors everywhere rejoiced. Its 25% AHA and 2% BHB levels is what kick-started the buzz, but as the name of the formula suggests, it exfoliates and retexturizes your skin in the most gentle way thanks to an infusion of soothing ingredients. One InStyle staff member even revealed that it drastically minimized the appearance of her acne scars, in addition to leaving her skin glowier than usual.

Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment

When you reach for a spot treatment, 9 times out of 10, you want the results to be instantaneous. You're trying to make a zit disappear, after all. Murad's new tube initially caught our attention because it claims to reduce the size and redness of a blemish in as little as four hours, thanks to 2% salicylic acid and witch hazel to tighten and unclog pores. Guess what? It works, which has saved the day more times than we can count.

Chantecaille Anti-Pollution Finishing Essence

Fighting off pollution's harmful effects on your skin is the next big trend in skincare, and plenty of brands have already formulated a defensive mechanism within their product lineups. Chantecaille took on the challenge with a botanical-based essence that essentially acts as a shield over your face, all while smoothing the skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

GLAMGLOW BUBBLESHEET Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask

Leave it to GLAMGLOW to create a skincare product you'll want to Instagram. The charcoal sheet mask begins to bubble once in contact with your damp skin, deeply cleansing your skin. After three minutes, you take off the mask and wash off the remaining residue. It's quite the experience. 

Dermalogica Nightly Lip Treatment

Not ready to get fillers just yet? Here's your alternative. This anti-aging and firming serum works to prevent the formation of wrinkles on your lips, but you can also use it on the marionette lines that develop around your mouth and are formed from pursing or puckering your lips.

Dove Shower Foam

Dove's creamy Body Wash has long been a shower staple, and we honestly didn't think anything could top it. That is, until the brand decided to rock our world with the airiest, lightest, moisturizing foam body wash. The formula won't slip off your hands and down the drain, saving you cash in the long run, and it smells amazing. The entire InStyle staff is, in a word, obsessed.

Talika Eye Decompress Soothing Eye Mask

Need a moment to decompress? Need to shrink the bags under your eyes fast? Talika took care of both of those issues this year with its take on the traditional eye mask. The formula sits in on capsule, while a fabric mask is placed in the other. With one pop of a capsule, the cooling formula rushes into the other and soaks into the fabric mask. There's even a code on the box for you to download a meditation session.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

Charlotte Tilbury doesn't want you to have to deal with the mess associated with face masks. Even though traditional serum-soaked sheet masks are fairly mess-free, they can still get a little, um, drippy. Tilbury came up with a technology that infused anti-aging actives in a dry textile to brighten, hydrate, and lift your skin. Leave it on for 15 minutes and peel off the soft fabric to see the radiant results.

Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb

In its first year of inception, this gel eye cream was one of Sephora's top-selling eye creams, providing 26 hours of hydration while smoothing the delicate skin around the eyes. Include it in your skincare prep before applying concealer—it'll make a world of a difference in your makeup look.

The mask revolution is far from over, and St. Tropez took the trend to an entirely new level with the first ever self-tanning sheet mask. Not only does it translate a believable bronze to your face—how long you leave it on determines its intensity—it also refreshes your skin with moisture and leaves you looking dewy, youthful, and fresh.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream

We slather anti-aging serums, moisturizers, and treatments all over our face, but what about our arms and legs? Let us know forget the stems, and Dr. Sturm made it pretty impossible with her lightweight and fast-absorbing body cream, made with the brand's hero ingredient purslane. You won't believe how much softer the skin on your legs can really get... 

Tata Harper Clarifying Mask

It's a green mean acne-fighting machine. Natural beauty lovers, rejoice. Tata Harper's clarifying mask is made up of 39 different actives to fight blemishes, while exfoliating thanks to three different types of salicylic acid and fruit-based AHAs, brightening, and soothing your complexion.

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment

Your drugstore beauty runs just got super techy. Following the launch of the LED face mask, Neutrogena formulated a hand-held red and blue light therapy device as a spot treatment. Pesky zits, beware.

Tatcha Water Cream

This product sold out time and time again at Sephora, and if you like lightweight daily moisturizers, this is one to consider investing in. As you might have guessed, it has a water-like vibe—the formula "bursts" when it comes in contact with your skin, allowing ingredients like Japanese wild rose to tighten your pores and Japanese leopard lily to control your oil production, giving you the perfect balance.

Simple Water Boost Micellar Water

Simple Micellar Water is an editor favorite at InStyle, but the brand really upped the ante in terms of repair with a formula that still gently removes dirt and oil with micelles, but also repairs dehydrated, and therefore potentially rough and tired-looking, skin with minerals and plant extracts.

Glossier Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen SPF 35

Not using sunscreen due to the chalky cast wasn't a good excuse before, and now it's actually not an excuse. Glossier formulated a gel-based sun protection product—with an SPF 35—that goes on completely clear. Truth.

