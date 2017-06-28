Best Setting Spray: Urban Decay’s All-Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup-Setting Spray

You’re going to be feeling all the feels on your wedding day, but your foundation slowly sliding down your face shouldn’t be one of them. That’s where makeup setting spray comes in. The InStyle beauty editors have tried and tested the lot, and there’s one that locks everything in place all night long—the guarantee is even in its name.

Urban Decay’s All-Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup-Setting Spray ($31; sephora.com) works to keep your makeup intact for up to 16 hours, which is likely longer than the party and the after-party put-together.

During that 16 hours, you won’t have to worry about your makeup smearing all over your face, settling in fine lines or wrinkles, or pigments fading. There’s science to back it up, too. Not only did the brand do a 50-person study where 78 percent agreed to the claim, but it is actually made with a special technology to lower the temperature of your makeup, which means it’ll last even longer.

After finishing up your makeup, the brand recommends spraying it on in a “T” and “X” shape about 10 inches away from your face. Wait a few minutes, and you’re good to go. Waterworks and all.