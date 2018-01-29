Vitamin C Serum Is Your Secret to Youthful-Looking Skin

The vitamin that makes your orange juice worth drinking also happens to be one the the most powerful players in skincare. Linked with brightening and evening out skin tone and supporting collagen production, among many other beauty benefits, we're talking about vitamin C. And because the ingredient is effective at doing so many amazing things for your complexion, it's often the shining star of serums, a product you usually reach for when you want a problem solved. Here, we rounded up a few of the best to shop right now.

No7 Youthful Vitamin C Fresh Radiance Essence

At less than $20, you can't really beat the price of this radiance-boosting vitamin C-based serum, which promises results in two weeks.

$18
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum

Your secret to curing dull winter skin? This serum, which not only helps prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles, but evens out your skin tone and gives it that healthy glow you've been missing since August. 

$78
DRUNK ELEPHANT C-Firma Day Serum

This L-ascorbic acid-based serum delivers on warding off free radicals and the signs of aging, but it's also made with pumpkin ferment extract and pomegranate enzyme to exfoliate dead skin cells sitting on the surface of your skin.

$80
BeautyRx Skincare Triple Vitamin C Serum

Three different forms of vitamin C are at work in this little bottle—but you can also count on it for amping up the moisture levels of your skin, thanks to the infusion of vitamin E. 

$95
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum

Now this is a powerful one. It's made with vitamin C and E, as well as ferulic acid to help those two components do their jobs of neutralizing free radicals and improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles way better. It also keeps working on your skin for 72 hours. 

$165
SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum

Sunday Riley's 15 percent vitamin C serum delivers all the anti-aging benefits you'd hope for, while reducing redness and gently exfoliating the surface of your skin. 

$85
DIOR Capture Youth Glow Booster Age-Delay Illuminating Serum

Dior just one-upped your glass of orange juice with a serum that's made with murunga plum, a fruit that the brand claims is 100 times more concentrated in vitamin C than oranges. That, combined with AHAs and antioxidant-rich ingredients, makes this glow-boosting tonic a must-have for winter. 

 

$95

