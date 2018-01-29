Vitamin C Serum Is Your Secret to Youthful-Looking Skin

The vitamin that makes your orange juice worth drinking also happens to be one the the most powerful players in skincare. Linked with brightening and evening out skin tone and supporting collagen production, among many other beauty benefits, we're talking about vitamin C. And because the ingredient is effective at doing so many amazing things for your complexion, it's often the shining star of serums, a product you usually reach for when you want a problem solved. Here, we rounded up a few of the best to shop right now.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin