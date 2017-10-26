8 Serums That Are Gentle Enough for Sensitive Skin

Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 26, 2017

When you have skin that’s so sensitive, you swear rainwater even causes irritation, introducing a serum into your routine and getting the type of result you want can be a total toss up. It’s the MVP of your skincare lineup, but serum is also a heavy concentration of ingredients, which can be a lot for reactionary or a weakened complexion to handle. Making the product work (and it is possible!) comes down to picking a bottle made with a blend that soothes, strengthens, and support’s your skin in the gentlest way possible. Here, we rounded up a few tried-and-true options that have given nothing but TLC to our hypersensitive faces.

Votre Vu ATTENTIVE Fortifying Sérum

This serum takes care of upping hydration levels thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and castor oil, all while taking care of your other complexion needs, like balancing sebum with kelp that also acts as an anti-inflammatory agent. And you would have never guessed it, but this gel-based formula is even infused with lactose and milk protein to soothe any irritation and to protect against other harmful agents.

Avène Hydrance Intense Rehydrating Serum

Serums tend to have a higher concentration of the ingredients you need to really see a difference in your skin—and that’s exactly the case for this lightweight hydrating serum made with thermal spring water from sensitive skin expert, Avène.

REN Evercalm Anti-Redness Serum

A blend of milk proteins, rice proteins, and hyaluroinc acid means this clean and gluten-free serum will reduce redness and blotchiness, moisturize, and help support skin volume that tends to decrease as we age.

SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator 

This gel-based serum is so hydrating, you'll be shocked to learn it's not a traditional moisturizer, though you can definitely use it as that. Made with five different types of hyaluronic acid, this serum instantly relieves dry skin while creating a smooth canvas that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and serves as an amazing base for makeup.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Sensitive Dual Concentrate

Pat on this serum and you'll feel an immediate relief from dryness, but it's the antioxdient complex that's the real superstar. Made with ferulic acid and vitamin E, over time, this concoction helps strengthen your skin so it actually deals with and defends against irritants better.

Murad Sensitive Skin Soothing Serum

Jojoba oil, chamomile, hyaluronic acid—gangs all here! But this serum, specifically made for those with intolerant skin, also has an ingredient in it called lecithin, which gives a hand to your skin's barrier function—AKA, what blocks out irritants that cause redness, stinging, breakouts, and more.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum

The $250 price-tag is worth it, trust. We consider it one of the most groundbreaking products to land on our desks this year—the milky serum, made with purslane to reduce inflammation and support your skin's antioxidant system, showed us a visible difference in the tone of our skin in a matter of weeks.

PERRICONE MD H2 Elemental Energy Hydrating Booster Serum

You want a hydrating serum that won't sting your face the minute to tap your fingers on your skin? Here's your answer. This weightless water-like gel sinks into your skin in seconds and leaves your complexion feeling refreshed, cared for, and awake.

