Especially if you do a silk press regularly.

For those with curly hair, the change in weather is an opportunity to bust out straight styles as they tend to last longer in the winter months. And if you are a silk press queen, then you need to ensure you have a hair serum in your product arsenal.

Oh, and by the way, hair serums and oils are not the same.

While an oil penetrates into your hair follicles and strands, hair serums are silicone-based and coat strands. Serums work to define your curls and fight frizz, while also protecting your hair from heat and environmental elements like the damaging effects from the sun, dust, and humidity.

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Courtesy/InStyle

But even if a regular press isn't your thing, you don't have to be rocking a straight style to benefit from serums. The formulas tend to have a low pH level, which prevents swelling of your hair follicles and minimizes damage to your hair overall.

Here, we rounded up our 8 favorite hair serums that will leave your hair strong, shiny, soft, and protected.

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Sephora

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum is this plant-based, cruelty-free serum that contains vegan phyto-actives to help reduce signs of shedding (aka plant nutrients found within plant extracts and can help grow and thicken your hair). The formula contains red clover, curcumin, and mung bean ingredients high in hair enriching minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Hair Serum

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Walmart

Say good-bye to frizz with John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Hair Serum. At less than $10.00, the affordable formula has a thermal protectant to combat the effects of both your curling iron and flat iron. The serum leaves hair glossy and smooth.

Beneath Your Mask Nourish Skin & Hair Serum

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Beneath Your Mask

Don't clutter your medicine cabinet. Beneath Your Mask created a nourishing serum that can be used on both your hair and your skin. We stan double use in one product! It's naturally hydrating and contains vitamins B, C, E for healthy scalp, hair, and skin.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Sephora

This is a beauty insider favorite that works on all hair types and textures. Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum is great for dryness and frizz while also being a heat protectant to shield your curls. The formula is a blend of four oils: maize, procaxi, argan, and camellia, which come together to add suppleness, nourishment, strength, smoothness, and shine.

Bread Beauty Supply Scalp-Serum: Cooling Greens Exfoliating Scalp Treatment

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Sephora

Give your scalp some TLC with Bread Beauty Supply Scalp-Serum: Cooling Greens Exfoliating Scalp Treatment. This tingly, cooling formula addresses dry, flaky scalps; the light PHA and AHA acid concentrates gently slough off the dead skin. The nutrient compounds help to stimulate your scalp and hair growth. Apply to your scalp, leave overnight, and wash out in the morning.

Canviiy Scalp Bliss Sea Mineral & Organic Growth Serum

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Walmart

While many people focus on hair, your scalp is truly the key to hair health and growth, yet it's often ignored. Canviiy Scalp Bliss Sea Mineral & Organic Growth Serum is a refreshing cocktail of revitalizing sea minerals, rosemary, argan, and vitamin B5 to stimulate hair growth and deliver nutrients directly to your scalp.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Sephora

If you are looking for a concentrated formula to help your hair look thicker, denser, and fuller then The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density is it. With daily use, you'll see results quickly and it doesn't leave your hair greasy. This is great for protective styles. Just drop between your parts, massage in, and get ready for healthier hair!

​​Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Treatment Serum

ALL NATURAL: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair Credit: Courtesy/Adwoa

With a frizz and humidity-resistant formula, Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Treatment Serum will protect your hair from thermal styling while reducing breakage and frizz. The formula locks in moisture and enhances hair shine. While some hair serums prefer to be placed on wet hair, this one is great whether your curls are wet, damp, or dry.