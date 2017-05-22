These Are the Top 10 Best Selling Shadow Palettes at Sephora

All hail the Sephora best-sellers category.

Considering that word of mouth is one of the best ways we've discovered new beauty products, we're constantly stalking the beauty retailer's best-selling makeup page, and if you're on the hunt for the a new shadow palette in particular, the category certainly won't disappoint. We compiled a list of Sephora's 10 most-popular eyeshadow sets, which includes a pretty even mix of some up-and-comers as well as current standards. Not surprisingly, most of the palettes are of the neutral shadow variety, driving home the point that nude shades are anything but basic. Shop the 10 most-popular eyeshadow palettes below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tartlette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

Tarte $46 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Huda Beauty Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette

available at Sephora $64 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Anastasia Modern Romance Eyeshadow Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills $42 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Viseart Theory Palette

available at Sephora $45 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette

Too Faced $49 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Tarteist Pro Amazonian Clay Palette

Tarte $53 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Too Faced Natural Love Ultimate Neutral Palette

Too Faced $59 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay x Jean Michael Basquiat Gold Griot Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay $39 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

NARSissist Loaded Eyeshadow Palette

Nars $59 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette

Urban Decay $54 SHOP NOW

