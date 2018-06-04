17 Jars of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Are Sold Every Minute

There are thousands of anti-aging moisturizers that claim to have a fountain-of-youth formula. Do they all actually work? That’s a hard no. Olay, though, seems to have figured out the whole fine lines-and-wrinkles thing, judging from the brand’s shocking sales statistics.

A whopping 17 jars of Olay’s Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream—a $25 jar of face cream you can score at basically any drugstore or Target—are sold every single minute. It also happens to be the top-selling anti-aging moisturizer.

I'm sure its powerful ingredient lineup has something to do with that fact, along with its affordable price tag. It utilizes the power of niacinamide, or vitamin B3, which addresses multiple signs of aging skin and improves the strength of the skin barrier. That means it tackles hyperpigmention, hydration levels, skin texture, and fine lines and wrinkles. The addition of vitamin E helps fight off free radicals, while panthenol soothes the skin. Finally, hyaluronic acid adds moisture and plumpness back into the skin, while carob seed extract helps your skin repair itself.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore

But honestly, the ingredients would be far less interesting without results. After one day, the brand claims the formula boosts brightness and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. In two weeks, firming starts to kick in, and skin elasticity is also improved. At 26, I don't have too many wrinkles, but after road-testing this moisturizer, I found that my skin felt smoother and definitely looked a little more radiant than usual.

My favorite thing about the product is that Olay was courteous enough to remember that not everyone wants fragrance in their moisturizer, whether they prefer to use products without a scent or because fragrance bothers their skin. Olay came up with a version that is totally fragrance free, but still yields a silky smooth, fast-absorbing texture.

In the two minutes it took you to read this article, 34 jars have been sold and fine lines across the world are being banished.