Beat the Heat! Chill Out With These Self-Cooling Beauty Products

Here at InStyle, the summer is already off to a great (and sweltering) start. And if you're like us, and searching for a way to keep cool without having to shill out extra for A/C charges on your electrical bill, look no further than your makeup bag! In the heat of the moment, we rounded up the best self-cooling products that create a refreshing, icy feeling on contact. Thanks to body and skin-soothing staples by Shaveworks, Korres, Clinique and many more, staying glamorous in peak temps and humidity will be no sweat. Click through our gallery to check out each product now!