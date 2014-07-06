Beat the Heat! Chill Out With These Self-Cooling Beauty Products

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 06, 2014 @ 3:34 pm

Here at InStyle, the summer is already off to a great (and sweltering) start. And if you're like us, and searching for a way to keep cool without having to shill out extra for A/C charges on your electrical bill, look no further than your makeup bag! In the heat of the moment, we rounded up the best self-cooling products that create a refreshing, icy feeling on contact. Thanks to body and skin-soothing staples by Shaveworks, Korres, Clinique and many more, staying glamorous in peak temps and humidity will be no sweat. Click through our gallery to check out each product now!

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Clinique Wash-Away Gel Cleanser

If your traditional cleanser just isn't cutting it, reach for Clinique's gel formula ($20; clinique.com) to whisk away even the most waterproof mascaras and leave your skin refreshed.
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Shaveworks The Cool Fix Gel Lotion

Confession time: Although this gel ($25; sephora.com) is meant to soothe razor burn on your legs, underarms, and bikini line, we've taken to using it as regular body lotion. We love how the lightweight formula doesn't get sticky in the humid air, while helping to minimize ingrown hairs and irritation.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Korres Yoghurt Cooling After-Sun Gel

Did too much time at the beach leave you with a burn? Restore the moisture lost at sea with a dollop of Korres' After-Sun Gel ($24; korresusa.com), which incorporates a generous dose of yoghurt in its formula to instantly soothe sensitive areas.
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Nest Moss and Mint Body and Soul Spray

We love storing this invigorating blend of mint, apple blossom, and oakmoss ($48; nestfragrances.com) in the fridge before spritzing it on to amp up its chill factor.
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

MAC Magically Cool Liquid Powder

A splash of water is a quick way to cool off-and mess up your makeup if you aren't careful. Luckily, MAC's innovative loose powder ($30; nordstrom.com) allows you to chill out while keep your contouring skills intact.
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Burberry Fresh Glow Blush in Pink Peony

Burberry's creme blush ($38; burberry.com) may create a believeable glow, but you'll feel anything but flushed thanks to its refreshing formula, which uses 50% water to impart an instant refreshing feeling on contact.
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Laura Geller Cool Lids Cream Eye Shadow

A full-on smoky eye can be fussy in the middle of summer, but a stay-put creme formula like Laura Geller's ($19; laurageller.com) creates the same effect in just one swipe.
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Urban Decay Chill Makeup Setting Spray

In addition to the icy feeling it imparts, we also love how Urban Decay's setting spray ($30; sephora.com) keeps our makeup from melting off in 100-degree temps.
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask

No need to crank up the air-Peter Thomas Roth's hydrating mask ($45; peterthomasroth.com) will leave you feeling cool as a cucumber, as nourishing ingredients like chamomile, papaya, and aloe help to soothe irritated skin.
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Sephora Cooling Mint Blotting Papers

Stash these mint-infused sheets ($10; sephora.com) in your handbag for an instant pick-me-up, and to keep shine at bay.

