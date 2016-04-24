The Best Body Bronzers that Require Zero Commitment

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 24, 2016

We're pretty big fans of a good temporary body bronzer, especially around this time of the year when a sunny, 75-degree weather day will surprise us before we have time to break out the self-tanner. Consider bronzers training wheels for those who fear the DHA-infused formulas. While traditional self-tanners need time to develop, these produce an instant glow on contact with your skin. They leave little room for error since you don't have to follow all the preparation rules as religiously, and even if you do happen to mess up your application, you can simply wash it off and start over. Better yet, most oil-based versions are hydrating enough to double as body lotion. Scroll down to shop eight of our fave no-commitment self-tanners now.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body

$65
Caudalie Divine Legs

Caudalie Divine Legs

$38
3 of 8 Courtesy

The Body Shop Honey Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil

$22
4 of 8 Courtesy

St. Tropez One Night Only Wash Off Face and Body Lotion

$16
5 of 8 Courtesy

Perfekt Matte Body Perfection Gel

$48
6 of 8 Courtesy

Guerlain Terracotta Jambes De Gazelle Cooling Bronzing Mist

$64
7 of 8 Courtesy

Million Dollar Tan All That Shimmers Dry Oil

$32
8 of 8 Courtesy

Benefit Hoola Zero Tanlines Allover Body Bronzer

$30

