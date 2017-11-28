The Rodan + Fields Products Worth Buying From Your Facebook Friends

’Tis the season to online shopping, and it’s not only your inbox that’s bombarded with gifting suggestions. During the holidays, your Facebook feed turns into the digital version of the kiosk section of a shopping mall, with friends and acquaintances roping you in with why the product they sell is worth your hard-earned cash. But hear them out, because when it comes to beauty products, we now know that good ol’ FB can deliver. Case in point: Rodan + Fields.

You probably first heard of the brand due to its buzzed-about lash boost serum. It’s no joke, as InStyle editors have watched their eyelashes soar. So if that little number has peaked your interest, spend a little time exploring what other R + F products your Facebook friends are offering because the lineup is legit.

For starters, the direct sales company was founded by two dermatologists who sought out to create dermatology-inspired formulas. Currently, the entire brand is branded out into six different sections, Redefine, Reverse, Unblemish, Soothe, Essentials, and Enhancements. These categories are based on specific skin needs—for example, Unblemish is an entire regimen designed to help fight acne and conquer clogged pores. What sets this brand apart from the rest is that each of the aforementioned sections are complete with a results page that reveals imagery of clinical tests, along with statistics of findings like how soon you’ll see a difference in your complexion and what type of signals you’ll see first.

While the Essentials section is a good start if you need the bare bones, we’ve scoured all six for a few worth adding to your own collection or maybe even someone’s stocking.

