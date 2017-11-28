The Rodan + Fields Products Worth Buying From Your Facebook Friends

Instagram/rodanfields
Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 28, 2017 @ 10:45 am

’Tis the season to online shopping, and it’s not only your inbox that’s bombarded with gifting suggestions. During the holidays, your Facebook feed turns into the digital version of the kiosk section of a shopping mall, with friends and acquaintances roping you in with why the product they sell is worth your hard-earned cash. But hear them out, because when it comes to beauty products, we now know that good ol’ FB can deliver. Case in point: Rodan + Fields.

You probably first heard of the brand due to its buzzed-about lash boost serum. It’s no joke, as InStyle editors have watched their eyelashes soar. So if that little number has peaked your interest, spend a little time exploring what other R + F products your Facebook friends are offering because the lineup is legit.

For starters, the direct sales company was founded by two dermatologists who sought out to create dermatology-inspired formulas. Currently, the entire brand is branded out into six different sections, Redefine, Reverse, Unblemish, Soothe, Essentials, and Enhancements. These categories are based on specific skin needs—for example, Unblemish is an entire regimen designed to help fight acne and conquer clogged pores. What sets this brand apart from the rest is that each of the aforementioned sections are complete with a results page that reveals imagery of clinical tests, along with statistics of findings like how soon you’ll see a difference in your complexion and what type of signals you’ll see first.

While the Essentials section is a good start if you need the bare bones, we’ve scoured all six for a few worth adding to your own collection or maybe even someone’s stocking.

VIDEO: 7 At-Home Drugstore Spa Treatments

1 of 4 Courtesy

Rodan + Fields Enhancement Lash Boost

It's a pretty penny, but it'll save you the stress of applying falsies every single day. The serum is meant to be applied nightly along your top lash line, and over time it enhances not only the length of your lashes, but the volume. It's said to take about eight weeks to see results, so you'll need to establish a routine and stick with it. Bonus: You can even use it on your eyebrow hair.

Rodan & Fields $150 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

Rodan + Fields Active Hydration Serum

When winter arrives, it doesn't wait for you to prep your skincare regimen. Get ahead of the dry patches by working in a hydration-boosting serum, like this oil-free formula from R + F that also includes hyaluronic acid and glycerin to attract moisture and seal it in.

Rodan & Fields $108 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Rodan + Fields Unblemish Acne Treatment Sulfur Wash

Salicylic acid gets all the attention when it comes to fighting off acne, but don't discount sulfur. It's a powerhouse ingredient for getting rid of blemishes, due to its antibacterial properties. This wash includes 3% of the special stuff!

Rodan & Fields $43 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

Rodan + Fields Redefine Eye Cloths

Filling a void, the brand created makeup wipes made specifically for the sensitive skin around your eyes, removing dirt, oil, and waterproof makeup. But not only that, they're infused with anti-aging ingredients to prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

Rodan & Fields $32 SHOP NOW

