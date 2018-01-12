The Best Rich Moisturizers to Get Your Skin Through Winter

Getty Images, Courtesy
Just like a denim jacket isn’t going to cut it during a bomb cyclone, sometimes you need to add a little weight to your facial moisturizer to in order to prevent and eliminate dryness. Thicker, richer formulas are often packed with even more hydrating ingredients than their classic counterparts, keeping your skin’s thirst quenched for longer and shielding it from the harsh elements.
And "rich moisturizer" doesn’t necessarily mean heavy, either. These formulas coat your skin in the emollient protection you need but absorb quickly and feel light as a feather. Here, the eight best we're relying on this winter.
