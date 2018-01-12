The Best Rich Moisturizers to Get Your Skin Through Winter

Just like a denim jacket isn’t going to cut it during a bomb cyclone, sometimes you need to add a little weight to your facial moisturizer to in order to prevent and eliminate dryness. Thicker, richer formulas are often packed with even more hydrating ingredients than their classic counterparts, keeping your skin’s thirst quenched for longer and shielding it from the harsh elements.

And "rich moisturizer" doesn’t necessarily mean heavy, either. These formulas coat your skin in the emollient protection you need but absorb quickly and feel light as a feather. Here, the eight best we're relying on this winter. 

Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich

Made with ceramides and fatty acids, this "rich" version of Glossier's priming moisturizer preps your complexion for makeup application, while infusing even more moisture into your skin. It also caters to your skin barrier—i.e. the thing that helps keep that hydration around for longer. 

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Riche

Fragrance free and packed with smoothing, fine line-reducing, and moisturizing ingredients like squalane, glycerin, and shea butter, this rich facial cream is ideal for anyone with sensitive skin prone to irritation. 

L'Oreal Paris Hydra Genius Glowing Water Cream

Rich in hydration it might be, but dense and uncomfortable sitting on your skin it definitely is not. This gel-like cream absorbs into your skin in seconds but its effects stick around for up to 72 hours. 

Cetaphil Hydrating Night Cream

You can count on Cetaphil for delivering intense moisture without the fear of clogged pores or breakouts in the morning—even this tub is non-comedogenic and free of fragrance. 

Avene Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream

Thermal spring water and aloe vera soothe the skin, while a combination of shea butter and safflower oil tackle moisture. Absorbing in seconds, it'll become your favorite for right before your foundation. 

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich

Just like the brand's classic facial moisturizer, this thicker formula utilizes the moisturizing, antioxidant-rich, and anti-inflammatory ingredient purslane to leave skin smoother and more even. Use it before bed or during the day when you need a little extra hydration. 

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Probably the most luxurious rich facial cream out there, La Mer's Crème de la Mer is touched with the brand's famous Miracle Broth, a formula that reduces inflammation and moisturizes quickly, therefore slowing down the signs of aging. Apply at night and wake up to dewy, glowy, touchable skin. 

Simple Replenishing Rich Facial Moisturizer

We want our skincare products to work. And when they're only $10? Yeah, you could say that's an amazing bonus. This rich formula glides over your skin and sinks in, delivering instant and gentle hydration to the driest and most sensitive of complexions. 

