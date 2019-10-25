There's no shortage of red lipsticks out there, yet only a handful manage to become iconic. But what makes a red lipstick timeless? Intense, opaque color payoff, a creamy texture, and a long-wear formula that stays on without drying up and flaking on your lips are just a few of the attributes.

Some that have made the list include: MAC's Ruby Woo, the gateway shade for many red lipstick fans, and Revlon's Fire and Ice, an affordable orange-red color that's so popular, one sells every four minutes in the U.S.

RELATED: The Best Lipsticks and Lip Products of 2019

But whether you love a classic matte or an easy-to-apply liquid lipstick, the following shades check off all the boxes. Here, we've rounded up the 10 best red lipsticks of all time.

VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50