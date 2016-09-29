The Best Red Eyeshadows to Flatter Every Eye Color

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 28, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Thanks to the abundance of burgundy eyeshadows on the market, the phrase "seeing red" just got a whole new meaning. Red eyeshadow only continues to rise in popularity, and just migh tbe the fall-appropriate answer to summer's cobalt liner—it's an easy way, even for the color-shy, to add a splash of the unexpected, and looks good on everyone. Although burgundy can be a tricky color, we put together a list of red hues guaranteed to flatter your baby blues, intense browns, and more. Scroll down to shop the perfect shade for your eye color now.

Best for Hazel Eyes

Because hazel eyes are so multi-tonal, we recommend working with a duo set like Touch In Sol's Liquid Foil in Adelio. Start with the cream shadow all over your lids, then apply the shimmer over the top to tailor the shade to your desired intensity.

Best for Green Eyes

A red tone that veers slightly purple, like Urban Decay's Woodstock, is especially flattering for green eyes.

Best for Blue Eyes

Cool blue eyes are striking on their own, so play up their intensity by contrasting them with a red shadow with faint hints of orange. We love MAC's Coppering hue.

Best for Brown Eyes

If you're among the 50% of the world's population with brown eyes, you'll want to reach for Make Up For Ever's Raspberry hue. The rich warm shimmer enhances the golden tones in your eyes.

