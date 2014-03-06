Get a Flawless Finish: 14 Products for Perfecting the "No Makeup" Look

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 06, 2014 @ 10:28 am

Just like we shed our scarves and heavy jackets at the end of every winter, we also start opting for lighter layers of foundation. Spring is all about dewy, barely-there makeup that almost looks like your clean, naked skin -- only better. Such an effortless look requires products that are every bit as low-key, so we put together a list of our 14 favorites! From Giorgio Armani's lightweight foundation to Stila's glow-inducing BB cream, these complexion perfectors are foolproof, and create an even, almost-airbrushed effect that still appears natural. Click through our gallery to shop each product now!

Bobbi Brown Brightening Finishing Powder in Nude

Looking on the bright side is easier than ever with Bobbi Brown's illuminating finishing powder ($52; bobbibrowncosmetics.com). The faint hints of shimmer give skin a dewy sheen, and we love how the multiple tones instantly light up sallow winter complexions.
Dolce & Gabbana Perfect Finish Powder Foundation

This versatile powder ($60; sephora.com) gives skin a velvety matte appearance when blended on with a dry makeup sponge, but when applied wet, the product adds extra coverage that won't weigh you down.
Tarte Amazonian Clay CC Primer

While Tarte's color corrector ($34; tartecosmetics.com) is technically a primer, the product provides enough coverage on its own to fly solo. The tinted clay adds a buildable veil of coverage all over, while the green and purple stripes target discoloration and illuminate dull areas.
Buxom Show Some Skin Weightless Foundation

It's just like being naked, only better! This velvety foundation ($34; bareescentuals.com) also packs major skincare benefits with a hydrating blend of marine algae, tamarind seed, and vitamin.
Sephora 10 HR Fix & Correct Concealer

A creamy dual-ended concealer ($17; sephora.com) with a fine-tipped corrector on one end to fit into the areas your makeup brush can't quite reach.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Loose Powder

Instagram's ever-flattering filters just got a real life counterpart: the optical blurring pigments in Urban Decay's Naked Skin Powder ($34; urbandecay.com) put your complexion under a soft-focus lens by minimizing shine and reflecting light in all the right places.
Marc Jacobs Marvelous Mousse Transformative Foundation

Marc Jacobs' innovative formula ($55; sephora.com) uses the designer's patented Melt-On Technology, which allows the product to glide on with ease, providing a full coverage effect without a caked-on appearance.
NARS Light Reflecting Loose Powder

NARS' translucent setting powder ($35; narscosmetics.com) is blended with special photochromic pigments that diffuse light and adjust to source of light throughout the day to instantly blur problem areas.
MAC Prep + Prime CC Color Correct Range

MAC's lineup of Prep + Prime Color Correcting products ($25 to $30; maccosmetics.com) work to fix or alter any uneven tones your foundation can't quite cover. Use brown to create a warm glow, or use lavender and yellow hues to brighten dull areas and neutralize redness.
Giorgio Armani Maestro Foundation and Belladonna Highlighter

Just three drops of the Maestro Foundation ($64; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) is all you need to get a matte, flawless appearance to your skin. Once your foundation is in place, pick up a brush dipped in the champagne-toned Belladonna Highlighter ($88; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com), and sweep it onto your cheekbones to add dimension.
RoC 5-in-1 Perfecting BB Cream

The added dose of retinol in RoC's light-as-air BB cream ($29; dermstore.com) gives your anti-aging cream extra insurance, working overtime to fill in fine lines, reduce dark spots, and restore elasticity.
Burberry Fresh Glow Fluid in Golden Radiance

Is your favorite foundation looking a little pale for spring? Mix a few drops of Burberry's Fresh Glow Fluid ($48; burberry.com) to warm up the tone, or wear a layer of the illuminating liquid underneath your makeup to amp up the radiance.
L'Oreal True Match Mineral Pressed Powder

Just as its name suggests, this mineral-infused powder ($13; lorealparisusa.com) ensures a perfect match to your complexion with its sheer, blendable formula, making the dreaded mis-matched makeup line a thing of the past.
Stila HD Illuminating BB Cream

Even if you skip a yoga class (no judgement!) Stila's Illuminating BB Cream ($38; stilacosmetics.com) can still take your skin to a higher level of beauty enlightenment. The minuscule rose gold pigments recreate that coveted post-workout glow, and the SPF 30 adds an extra layer of protection from the sun's UV rays.

