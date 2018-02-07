The Best Products for At-Home Hair Removal

Whether it's January and you're wearing a turtleneck or it's the Fourth of July and you're in a bikini at the beach, your body hair is your business. But, if you prefer to get rid of your underarm hair or clean up your bikini line, that's exactly what you should do.

If you don't want to spend a ton of money at the salon for your hair removal needs, we're here to help. There's a number of methods you can choose from whether you want to take it all off or trim it down. An in-shower cream that rinses away leg stubble or pre-coated wax strips that will quickly leave your upper lip smooth and fuzz-free are a couple examples of your options.

Here, we've rounded up the best at-home hair removal products to try at home.

Nair Shower Power Max With Argan Oil Cream For Legs & Body 

Apply this hair removal cream where you need it a minute before stepping in the shower. Wait until after you've shampooed and conditioned your hair to rinse it off. Thanks to the addition of argan oil, the formula holds hydrating and soothing benefits for your skin. 

$12 SHOP NOW
Parissa Quick & Easy Wax Strips For Face & Bikini 

Press on these pre-coated DIY wax strips in the direction of your hair growth, then swiftly pull them off in the opposite direction for a smooth, fuzz-free finish. 

$10 SHOP NOW
Nads Sensitive Hair Removal Cream For Legs & Body 

If most at-home hair removal products you've tried have left you red and itchy, opt for one that's specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Nads' cream is infused with natural extracts such as aloe vera, avocado oil, and honey that help calm and soothe skin. 

$6 SHOP NOW
Shaveworks Pearl Soufflé Luxurious Shave Cream 

Sometimes, you don't need more than a few passes of your razor, and a multi-tasking shaving cream like this one proves to be the perfect sidekick. Infused with a growth inhibitor called capislow, Shaveworks' formula actually prolongs the life of your silky-smooth finish, while the blend of phytic and glycolic acids combat any pesky ingrown hairs.

$22 SHOP NOW
Flawless Finishing Touch Facial Hair Remover 

When a hair removal tool claims its pain-free, we're immediately skeptical. Flawless Finishing Touch is the exception. Its gold plated head has tiny slots that sloughs off peach fuzz while it rotates over skin. While this might sound painful, it actually gets rid of unwanted hair without any discomfort or irritation. 

$20 SHOP NOW
Tria Hair Removal Laser Precision 

Tria's pro-quality laser delivers the same results as an in-salon treatment. The precise applicator tip allows you to target those hard-to-reach areas with a blast of diode lasers, which reach the very root of the hair to disable the follicle, minus the redness, irritation, and downtime associated with other heavy-duty options.

$300 SHOP NOW
Kiehls Razor Bump Relief 

Slather on this soothing cream infused with ginger root and willow herb post-hair removal session to prevent redness, bumps, and ingrown hairs. 

Kiehl's $28 SHOP NOW
Completely Bare Face & Other Sensitive Areas Wax Kit 

An appointment at the Completely Bare spa is always a luxurious treat, but when you're short on time, you can bring their coveted services home with this all-in-one kit. The innovative wax actually constricts around the hair follicle without clinging to your skin, ensuring that your own handiwork is just as pain-free as that of your salon pro.

$17 SHOP NOW
Remington Smooth And Silky Women's Body and Bikini Grooming Kit 

Use this trimmer in or out of the shower to groom your bikini line. Its hypoallergenic foil shaver and exfoliator keeps skin free from irritation. 

Remington $18 SHOP NOW

