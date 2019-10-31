The Best Products for Treating Hyperpigmentation 

Uneven skin tone is one of the top skincare concerns for women of color. Yet many dealing with this issue aren't quite sure how to combat hyperpigmentation.

That's why we turned to two Black dermatologists who specialize in skin of color for their expert tips on creating a routine that will not only help to eliminate dark spots, but also nourish the skin. What we've found is that while effective products are key, they aren't the only factor to consider when facing skin discoloration.

"No matter how aggressive the routine, it will take time to notice improvement," Dr. Tiffany Clay, an Atlanta-based dermatologist tells InStyle. "It will take at least six to eight weeks to see minimal change, and two to three months to see significant differences." But she adds that taking a photo at the beginning of your journey can help monitor progress.

More tips from Dr. Clay as well as Miami-based dermatologist Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, ahead.

