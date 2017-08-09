These Are the 7 Best Primers for Dry Skin

Though primer is one of the best ways (second to a setting spray) to keep a full face intact for hours on end, certain formulas tend to further dehydrate your skin, especially if it's already pretty dry to begin with. Sure, cutting it with a moisturizer or serum is always an option, but you risk diminishing its staying power. Luckily, a select group of foundation primers that come pre-infused with the hydration your skin needs exists on the market, simultaneously taking all the guesswork out of your product cocktailing and providing a flawless base over which you can blend on your foundation. Read on to see the 7 best hydrating primers we've found yet. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

Though the superfood mix used in this primer's ingredient list would look more at home in your Whole Foods shopping cart than your makeup bag, they'll benefit your skin's hydration levels more than your post-workout smoothie. 

2 of 7 Courtesy

Glossier Priming Moisturizer

If your skin tends to get especially dry, opt for Glossier's hyaluronic acid-rich option, which doesn't leave your complexion with a weird, powdery film as some primers do. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

YSL All Hours Primer

Though long-wearing primers tend to be somewhat drying after a few hours, the texture of YSL's formula borders more on that of a moisturizer, so you don't have to worry about your skin feeling (or looking!) too tight or dehydrated. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer

Even if you're not hungover, the tall drink of coconut water offered up by this serum benefits dry complexions all the same, keeping skin plump and hydrated for hours on end. 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Kat Von D Lock-It Hydrating Primer

Kat Von D's moisture-rich concoction enlists the holy trinity of jojoba, shea, and aloe, but remains lightweight because of the water used in its base. 

6 of 7 Courtesy

Stila Aqua Glow Perfecting Primer

This stick is rich in Alaskan glacial water and aloe extract, which work in tandem to provide ample hydration and impart the most satisfying cooling feeling. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

Josie Maran Argan Moonstone Priming and Highlighting Oil

Formulated with 100% argan oil, your skin practically drinks in the nourishing liquid on contact, which leaves behind a glowy canvas for your makeup to glide across. 

