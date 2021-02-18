Thousands of Shoppers Have Spoken — These Are the 10 Best Press-On Nails on Amazon

The best press-on nails on Amazon are cheap, easy to apply, and deliver professional-looking manicures every time. When I discover a good pair of fake nails on Amazon, I can be watching TV while applying them; that's how little effort is required. There's no annoying period of waiting around for my nails to dry, and I don't have to worry about spilling nail polish on my couch or bathroom floor. All these factors make press-on nails the best beauty discovery I've ever made.
Made of acrylic resin, press-on nails come in stiletto, almond, coffin, round, and oval shapes. They're available in practically every style under the sun, including neutral earth tones, marble gradients, and neon colors. Some are extra-long for Billie Eilish-esque talons, while others are short enough to support frequent texting and scrolling. Popular drugstore brands like Kiss and Dashing Diva also sell glittery press-on nails for statement looks.
Since press-ons are a lot like stickers, application is a breeze. Many have built-in adhesive tabs on the backs, so all you have to do is clean and buff your fingernails, cut the press-ons to your nail size, and smooth the stickers into place. To get that salon-perfect look, use a nail file (like these top-rated $7 packs from Amazon) to refine the edges of the fake nails. And if you buy press-ons that don't have built-in adhesive, simply coat your nails with nail glue to secure the bond.
The biggest perk of press-on nails is how long they last. My manicures stay chip-free for over a week, even as I vigorously wash my hands, scribble into notebooks, and type at my laptop. When it's finally time for a change, I scrub my nails with a powerful nail polish remover, then slowly peel off the press-ons. My favorite part? They're less damaging than gel polish and acrylics, leaving my nails feeling healthy and strong.
Shopping for press-ons is largely a matter of personal preference. Are you looking for classic red nails, a French manicure, or a set of hundreds of fake nails so you can create customized nail art? How long do you want your nails to be, and what's your desired nail shape? Fortunately, Amazon is a treasure trove when it comes to press-on nails, with rapid delivery times for Prime members and a seemingly endless selection. To simplify your search, we've rounded up the 10 best press-on nails on Amazon, each backed by plenty of glowing reviews. Shop fake nails from brands like Kiss, CoolNail, and Siusio that'll actually stand the test of time.
The Best Press-On Nails on Amazon
Amazon’s best-selling false nails have earned more than 2,200 perfect ratings, with reviewers raving about how the results are “incredible” and “better than the salon.” The French manicure kit contains 28 nails in varying sizes, and each one has a comfortable, flexible fit and a glossy finish. The nails are designed to last up to a week without chipping.
These press-on nails come in three sets of solid shades: pink, blue-green, and caramel macchiato. Each package includes 96 nails, which is music to the ears of manicure enthusiasts everywhere. They’re matte and long-lasting, and you can apply a top coat for even more staying power. Note that you’ll need to order nail glue separately: This $11 nail tip adhesive that Amazon shoppers say “works like a dream” will do the trick.
You may be familiar with marble iPhone cases, bedding, and soap dispensers, but marble nails aren’t something you see every day. Try these trendy $7 press-ons to see why reviewers are calling them “absolutely fabulous” and “the best nails for quarantine.” They come with a sheet of adhesive tabs for easy application, and you can also shop them in neon, holographic, rhinestone, and metallic designs.
Coffin nails are narrow at the bottom with a wide midsection and a square tip, hence their morbid name. Kylie Jenner often has coffin nails, so you can channel her energy with these reusable nail tips. Since the nails are made with high-quality ABS plastic, they’re chip-resistant and can easily be filed down to the exact nail size and shape you want. One reviewer sums it up by saying they’re “long, strong, and beautiful.”
Celebrities love long nails: Look no further than the killer manis of J.Lo and Rihanna for proof. These extra-long fake nails will get you the celebrity-approved look while sparing you the expense of a salon visit. They’re sturdy, thick, and coffin-shaped, and your order includes tons of additional nail accessories. For just $10, you get 24 fake nails, a nail file, a nail art stick, nail glue, nail stickers, and alcohol wipes. No wonder so many Amazon shoppers say they’re going back for more.
Kiss’ beloved press-on manicures are what got me so hooked on fake nails in the first place. They have built-in adhesive, so they go on as seamlessly as stickers. I love this particular set for its durable top coat, adorable rhinestone accents, and unbeatable price. The pack has 30 nails inside, meaning each manicure averages out to a little over $3. Plus, thanks to their short length, writing emails and washing dishes are no problem.
Press-on nails are a low-maintenance, low-stakes way to experiment with bold nail looks. And where better to start than with fake nails that are neon-colored and super long? This set comes with 20 coffin-shaped nail tips in 10 sizes, and you can take your pick from electric blue, red, and yellow colorways.
Gel manicures can be expensive, not to mention damaging to your nail health, so let these press-ons stand in as a replacement. Their smooth matte finish delivers a convincing gel effect only, unlike gel nails, you won’t have to worry about them smudging or streaking. Sure enough, Amazon shoppers say they’re in “utter disbelief that they’ve lasted this long” through wrapping gifts, meal prepping, deep cleaning, and doing laundry.
With this press-on nails kit, you may never have to step inside a nail salon again. The generous package includes 240 nail tips (enough for 24 manicures!) in pink, beige, and white shades that are neutral enough for everyday wear. The nails are sufficiently sturdy to last for weeks at a time and available in long coffin, long stiletto, and short stiletto designs.
Be your own manicurist for months to come with this pack of 240 assorted nails. The selection includes a wide range of neon colors and earth tones —ideal foundations for nail art. The extra long and highly pigmented nails have amassed hundreds of positive reviews from shoppers calling them “the perfect press-ons.”