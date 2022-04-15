9 Beauty Gifts For the Moms Who Just Cannot Anymore
If there's one thing most of us can agree on right now, it's that we're all exhausted. From the bleak news cycle, to the current touch-and-go era of the pandemic, things just feel a bit... heavy.
Thankfully, Mother's Day is coming up on May 8, which gives us all a chance to celebrate our moms or the mother figures in our lives — and nothing feels better than that. But with all of our collective exhaustion, now may not be the time to get your special lady a run-of-the-mill gift. Instead, get her something practical that she will not only love, but truly appreciate.
Find our top nine picks, below.
For the Mom With Hot Flashes: Hot Girls Pearls Ivory White 18" Cooling Necklace
Hot flashes can be a result of hormonal changes, menopause, or a medical condition — but no matter the cause, we can all agree they're unpleasant. If the special woman in your life is currently dealing with the condition, Hot Girls Pearls can offer her a stylish solution. Filled with cooling gel, these pearl-like necklaces (the brand also offers an array of other accessories) can easily be popped into the freezer, and kept around the neck or wrist for long-term relief.
For the Mom Who Needs a Quick Makeup Routine: Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Liquid Matte Lipstick
With some of us returning to the office and our regular social calendars, several moms are trying to figure out a quick and simple makeup routine. Luckily, Gucci's Liquid Lipsticks do the trick. Applied like a gloss, the matte finish provides gorgeous color with just one swipe — and it will stay put under a mask with its transfer-proof formula.
For the Busy Mom With Dry Skin: Farmaesthetics Hand to Heel Softening Salve
Body butters are great to use on dry skin — only problem is that most come in large containers, which doesn't make it easy to carry around. Farmaesthetics Hand to Heel Softening Salve is an all-in-one product that packs a serious moisturization punch, and won't take up all the space in mom's bag.
For the Mom Who Can Never Find Her Bonnet: Night Silk Plus Pillowcase
Natural hair and silk go together like white on rice. But the nightly struggle of trying to find your bonnet, then dealing with the inevitable bonnet line on your forehead in the morning is the worst. If that story sounds all too familiar to your mom, opt for a silk pillowcase this Mother's Day, and tell her to let that bonnet go.
Mer-Sea & Co. Avant Garden Perfume Pendant Necklace
We love a two-in-one moment, and so will mom – if that's her thing. Rose quartz is a crystal that represents unconditional love, and the special woman in your life will be reminded of that every time she gets a whiff of one of three gorgeous fragrances included.
For the No Frills Mom: Buttah Whipped Body Butter
This fragrance-free, single ingredient moisturizer uses pure whipped shea butter to wrap the skin in vitamins A, B, and E for a soft, nourishing finish that also helps to curb discoloration.
For the Mom Who Had to Skip Wash Day: Grace Eleyae All Silk Turban
It happens to the best of us, but luckily with Grace Eleyae's gorgeous designs, it won't even matter. This silk turban not only protects hair from dryness and breakage, but it also will add a pop of color to any outfit — can't go wrong with that.
For the Mom Looking for a Simple Skincare Routine:Humanrace Routine Pack
Skincare is all the rage these days. But with so many products on the market, it's hard to figure out exactly what it is you need. Thankfully, Pharrell's Humanrace line brings the simplicity back to the category. Three products — the Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and Humidifying Cream — is truly all mom will need!
For the Mom Who Needs a Quick Mani: Kyutee Nails Peel. Press. File. Instant Gel Polish Manicure
A gel-like manicure that lasts 14 days and has a design? Sounds impossible until you get a hold of Kyutee Nail's Instant Gel Polish Manicure. Simply prep the nails, peel off the nail wrap, press, then file off the excess. It's really that simple.