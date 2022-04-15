9 Beauty Gifts For the Moms Who Just Cannot Anymore

If there's one thing most of us can agree on right now, it's that we're all exhausted. From the bleak news cycle, to the current touch-and-go era of the pandemic, things just feel a bit... heavy.

Thankfully, Mother's Day is coming up on May 8, which gives us all a chance to celebrate our moms or the mother figures in our lives — and nothing feels better than that. But with all of our collective exhaustion, now may not be the time to get your special lady a run-of-the-mill gift. Instead, get her something practical that she will not only love, but truly appreciate.