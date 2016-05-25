Our 10 Favorite Powder Foundations at Every Price Point

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 25, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

It may look like your traditional compact, but powder-based foundations like Tarte's pack way more punch. A far cry from the old-school pancake formulas, which left a heavy, cakey appearance, the latest class of powder foundations come equipped with a seriously upgraded ingredient list, including coated pigments to mimic the appearance of your bare skin. Apply the formula dry for full, even coverage that you don't have to top off with a velvet matte texture, or use a wet makeup brush for a translucent finish. Even better, they take less time to blend than your traditional cream or liquid, and don't need to be topped off with an additional layer of powder to reduce shine. Shop our 10 favorite powder foundations below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tarte Double Duty Creamy Powder Foundation

$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Too Faced Cocoa Powder Foundation

$34 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Hydra Touch Powder Foundation

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Powder Foundation + Concealer

$27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Geller Double Take Baked Versatile Powder Foundation

$36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Skin Ultra Definition Powder Foundation

$36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Black Up Two Way Cake

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Powder Foundation

$56 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Lancome Dual Finish Longwear Powder Foundation

$39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

CoverGirl Ready Set Gorgeous Powder Foundation

$8 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!