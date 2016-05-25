Our 10 Favorite Powder Foundations at Every Price Point

It may look like your traditional compact, but powder-based foundations like Tarte's pack way more punch. A far cry from the old-school pancake formulas, which left a heavy, cakey appearance, the latest class of powder foundations come equipped with a seriously upgraded ingredient list, including coated pigments to mimic the appearance of your bare skin. Apply the formula dry for full, even coverage that you don't have to top off with a velvet matte texture, or use a wet makeup brush for a translucent finish. Even better, they take less time to blend than your traditional cream or liquid, and don't need to be topped off with an additional layer of powder to reduce shine. Shop our 10 favorite powder foundations below.