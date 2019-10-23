10 Pimple Patches That Actually Work 

If you tell me I shouldn't do something, it will only make me want to do it more. For example, picking off gel nail polish, dry shaving that spot I missed on my leg, and popping my pimples are all bad habits I just can't seem (or want) to quit. However, every time I squeeze a juicy zit, I always regret it. Messing with a blemish can cause it to get more inflamed, lead to an infection, and prolong healing.

But slapping a pimple patch on a zit is an easy solution. These acne stickers keep your hands off of the affected area, plus it treats the blemish to quickly help it go away. And unlike spot treatments, acne patches don't dry out the skin and leave it flaky. Many are just small, circular hydrocolloid bandages that simply absorb the fluid in the pimple.

"Hydrocolloid dressings are used for wound healing. In general, they help the skin heal by providing a moist healing environment and removing debris from skin," explains Dr. Shari Sperling, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Sperling Dermatology in Florham Park, N.J. "Depending on the brand, some just contain the hydrocolloid dressing, while other brands have other acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or hyaluronic acid for added benefits."

While pimple patches aren't effective on a full face of acne, "[the stickers] can be used on solitary pimples, pustules or blackheads," says Dr, Sperling. "The bandage is protective and can help prevent picking at acne, which in itself causes damage, scars, and pigmentation changes to skin."

To help prepare for your next breakout, I've rounded up the 10 best pimple patches for zapping those annoying zits overnight.

VIDEO: Beauty Now: Face Gym