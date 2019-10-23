10 Pimple Patches That Actually Work
If you tell me I shouldn't do something, it will only make me want to do it more. For example, picking off gel nail polish, dry shaving that spot I missed on my leg, and popping my pimples are all bad habits I just can't seem (or want) to quit. However, every time I squeeze a juicy zit, I always regret it. Messing with a blemish can cause it to get more inflamed, lead to an infection, and prolong healing.
But slapping a pimple patch on a zit is an easy solution. These acne stickers keep your hands off of the affected area, plus it treats the blemish to quickly help it go away. And unlike spot treatments, acne patches don't dry out the skin and leave it flaky. Many are just small, circular hydrocolloid bandages that simply absorb the fluid in the pimple.
"Hydrocolloid dressings are used for wound healing. In general, they help the skin heal by providing a moist healing environment and removing debris from skin," explains Dr. Shari Sperling, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Sperling Dermatology in Florham Park, N.J. "Depending on the brand, some just contain the hydrocolloid dressing, while other brands have other acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or hyaluronic acid for added benefits."
While pimple patches aren't effective on a full face of acne, "[the stickers] can be used on solitary pimples, pustules or blackheads," says Dr, Sperling. "The bandage is protective and can help prevent picking at acne, which in itself causes damage, scars, and pigmentation changes to skin."
To help prepare for your next breakout, I've rounded up the 10 best pimple patches for zapping those annoying zits overnight.
Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch
Pimples don't only come in one size. That's why this K-beauty favorite includes different shaped stickers to offer whatever coverage you need. The circles are also waterproof, so they'll cling to skin no matter where or how long you wear them.
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots
What makes these cult-favorite hydrocolloid stickers so good, they're known for selling out? Peace Out's patches are infused with acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid, pore-clearing vitamin A, and redness-minimzing aloe vera. If you want a patch that'll treat blemishes and prevent them from getting infected, these ones are your best bet.
Zitsticka Killa Pimple Patch
Australian-based skincare brand Zitsticka just launched in the states earlier this year, but they've already sold over one million pimple patch kits. Zitsticka's patch is covered with dissolving microneedles filled with acne-treating ingredients niacinamide, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid to treat early stage zits. First, wipe the area with the provided cleansing cloth to disinfect the pimple, then tap the patch on and leave it for at least two hours or overnight. The zit will dramatically shrink and reduce in redness.
Squish Beauty Flower Power Acne Patches
These flower patches are so pretty, they'll make you wish for a breakout — almost. Founded by model and body positivity activist Charli Howard, Squish Beauty has designed stickers for sensitive skin types. Free of drugs and irritating ingredients, they help whiteheads come to the surface and pop on their own.
Dr. Jart+ Focuspot Micro Tip Patches
Inspired by microneedling treatments, Dr. Jart's patches have tiny micro tips infused with hyaluronic acid that melt into skin when you stick them on your face. However, there's no actual needles or pain involved. The tips get the ingredient deep into skin to treat zits and prevent them from leaving dark spots.
Skyn Iceland Blemish Dots
Instead of using hydrocolloid technology that causes the stickers to swell and change colors, Skyn Iceland's dots adhere to the skin with gel that's infused with zit-zapping salicylic acid and tea tree oil.
Nexcare Acne Absorbing Cover
Made by a bandage brand, acne patches don't get more clinical than this. The non-medicated stickers suck up pus from the zit and absorb excess oil in the area. Once the cover changes from clear to white, you'll know it's time to take it off.
Starface Hydro-Stars
If you're convinced there's nothing that could ever make breakouts fun, you need to use Starface's pimple patches. The photogenic stickers created by former beauty editor Julie Schott are meant to positively highlight acne, rather than look at it negatlively. They're so cute, that you might even feel sad once your zit is gone after.
Peach & Lily Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots
The popular K-beauty retailer's own take on pimple patches includes three different sizes of stickers to fit every blemish. And since the clear dots are on the thinner side, they're perfect for layering over or under makeup if you want to treat your zit during the day.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch
Thanks to their semi-sheer look, Hero Cosmetics' acne patches might be discreet, but they still dry the hell out of juicy blemishes.