We Found the Prettiest Orange Lipsticks to Flatter Every Skin Tone

Joseph Molines
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 09, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Consider the orange lip to be the bold, summer-ready alternative to your classic red—the color becomes an instant focal point against both minimalist and super-glam makeup alike, and is the perfect complement to a sun-kissed glow. Depending on your undertones, however, a yellow-based orange can clash with cool skin, and alternately, cooler citrus hues may read as the same old red against warm complexions. That's why we quizzed makeup artist Elle Leary, who works with Kiernan Shipka, on the best orange lipsticks for every single skin tone. Keep reading to find your most-flattering hue.

Light with Warm Undertones

"A bright orange is my favorite way to brighten up my fair beauties with warm skin. I feel like it just adds that little punch of color and focus," says Leary, who recommends picking up Make Up For Ever's Rouge Artist Intense in #40 Satin Bright Orange.

Light with Cool Undertones

Thanks to the cooler hints in your skin, you can get away with going full neon. Leary loves Lime Crime's super-bold My Beautiful Rocket hue.

Medium with Warm Undertones

"Watch for shades that are slightly darker than your natural lip color," Leary advises those with medium complexions. "A melon orange is perfect for everyone, but those with warm undertones should go for a light apricot color like Urban Decay's Vice Lipstick in Unicorn."

Medium with Cool Undertones

A true citrus with subtle blue hints looks especially flattering against olive complexions. Try Bite Beauty's Matte Creme Lip Crayon in Blood Orange.

Dark with Warm Undertones

"Darker skin tones shine when they use an orange lipstick that is a combo of orange and red," says Leary, who recommends the Rouge Dior in Trafalgar if your complexion has warm hints. "It picks up the deep tones in your skin and gives them a pop of color."

Dark with Cool Undertones

An orange-red hybrid like NARS' Heat Wave, which has a a cool crimson base, will complement the green and blue hints in your complexion. "You should reach for an orange that has blue undertones," Leary advises.

Photo Credits: Joseph Molines; hair: Staci Child/Kerastase/DeFacto; makeup: Deanna Melluso/Tom Ford/The Wall Group; styling Ali Pew; manicure: Maki/Chanel Le Vernis/Kate Ryan Inc.

