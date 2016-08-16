The Best Neutral Nail Polishes to Flatter Every Skin Tone

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 16, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Finding that perfect shade of nude nail polish can be as tricky as finding your go-to nude lipstick, although the same rules still apply; Mixing is heavily encouraged, and you shouldn't veer more than two shades lighter or darker than your complexion. Even still, it can be hard to determine if the seemingly-ideal color in the bottle will be too pale or too yellow until you've already painted it on. That's why we've compiled a list of the best nude lacquers for every complexion—from pale to dark, and every tone in between. Shop each one below now!

For Dark Skin

Consider NARS' Manosque lacquer to be the perfect nude-taupe hybrid you've been searching for—the deep coffee hue contains just a hint of purple, slightly tipping it into the putty category.

Nars $20
For Deep Skin

The chocolate tone of Chanel's Cavaliere shade mirrors the warm brown of your complexion, but adds a subtle shimmer into the mix for contrast.

Chanel $28
For Tan Skin

To complement the bronzy hints in your skin, opt for a beige shade that seems to have gotten the sepia filter treatment, like Marc Jacobs' Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Madame.

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18
For Medium Skin

Thanks to the completely neutral color of Butter London's Yummy Mummy, this lacquer suits skin tones on both the cool and warm ends of the spectrum.

Butter London $18
For Fair Skin

If your fawn lacquer uses too many pink pigments in the mix, that perfect nude can veer too far into ballerina territory, so opt for a true beige like Sally Hansen's Birthday Suit.

Sally Hansen $6

