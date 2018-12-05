9 New Beauty Products That Solve Every Winter Struggle
When fall shifts into winter, my skin and hair start rejecting all of my favorite products. No moisturizer is ever hydrating enough, and no nourishing shampoo or serum keeps my hair from getting static when I wear a beanie and scarf.
The struggle is real, but there's a way to end it. As soon as the cold weather hits, a ton of uber-hydrating products drop to help make winter a little bit more bearable. This year, I'm swapping my greasy lotion for Moroccanoil's body serum, plus scaling back on all of the products I carry around with me by using MAKE Beauty's tinted lip balm.
Here, the nine new hair, skin, and makeup products that'll help you get through winter.
VIDEO: How to Get a Bronzy Glow Like J.Lo
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer
It's hard to believe that this Charlotte Tilbury concealer wand isn't pure wizardry. The matte, but creamy formula stretches over skin so that it doesn't get cakey or settle into fine lines.
Kiehl's Dermatologist Solutions Centella Sensitive Cica-Cream
Prevent your skin from getting so dry it looks like peeling school glue by slathering on a rich moisturizer like Kiehl's cica-packed cream. Cica, an antioxidant green that's known for its healing properties, is currently one of the hottest ingredients in skincare because it calms redness, plus deeply moisturizes and helps repair the skin barrier.
IGK Crybaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum
Instead of just smoothing over flyaways and staticy hat hair, this serum actually absorbs into hair to hydrate it. Expect your hair to get more shiny, soft, and manageable with continued use.
Moroccanoil Night Body Serum
You've experienced just how effective a good serum can be for your face, and the same goes for the rest of your body, too. Case in point: Morrocanoil's Body Serum is packed with a mix of antioxidants and vitamins that moisturize, smooth, and firm skin. Intended to be used at night, the lightweight serum dries down quickly so that you're not staining your sheets for the sake of hydrated skin.
Nude Envie Lipstick
Since many matte lipsticks can be drying, wearing one during the winter when your lips can be dicey. Instead, opt for a hydrating, satin finish lipstick like one of Nude Envie's new shades. The range of neutrals have the color payoff of a matte, but the nourishing formula gives the lipstick a bit of sheen that doesn't draw attention to just how flaky your lips are.
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum
When your regular moisturizer isn't cutting it, it's time to bring in extra reinforcements. L'Oréal's latest serum checks off all the right boxes. It's powered by 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid, a moisture-attracting molecule that's found naturally in the skin. In plain terms, hyaluronic acid hydrates and locks in moisture so that skin is smooth and plump.
Phyto Phytopolleine Botanical Scalp Treatment
Not to sound like a complete fearmonger, but your scalp can get just as dry as your face. That's where Phyto's treatment can help. It's a blend of essential oils that relieves and re-balances scalps to minimize oiliness, dryness, sensitivity, and itchiness.
Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation
This Revlon foundation goes on like a moisturizer so that it blends seamlessly onto skin, but still gives you buildable medium coverage. Bonus: Since the formula is inspired by skincare, it keeps you hydrated all day, plus offers anti-pollution and blue-light protection.
MAKE Beauty Tinted Marine Salve in Bex
You're not doing winter right if you don't have a lip balm on you at all times. This year, leave your lipstick at home because MAKE just re-vamped its cult-favorite marine salve so that it now comes in three tints like this peachy-pink.